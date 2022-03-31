Rams agree to terms with LB Bobby Wagner on five-year deal

Wagner heads to Los Angeles after spending his first 10 NFL seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. During that tenure, he amassed 1,383 total tackles, 11 interceptions (one of which was returned 98 yards for a touchdown), 60 pass breakups and 78 QB hits while being named to the Pro Bowl eight times and a First-Team All-Pro six times. That body of work also led to him being named to the NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team and helped the Seahawks win Super Bowl XLVIII following the 2013 season.