Rams agree to terms with LB Bobby Wagner on five-year deal

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Rams have agreed to terms with linebacker Bobby Wagner on a five-year deal.
Wagner heads to Los Angeles after spending his first 10 NFL seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. During that tenure, he amassed 1,383 total tackles, 11 interceptions (one of which was returned 98 yards for a touchdown), 60 pass breakups and 78 QB hits while being named to the Pro Bowl eight times and a First-Team All-Pro six times. That body of work also led to him being named to the NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team and helped the Seahawks win Super Bowl XLVIII following the 2013 season.
Wagner's 1,383 total tackles currently lead all active players, while his 819 solo tackles within that are third-most among active players. He has record at least 104 total tackles in each of his 10 seasons so far.
Wagner originally entered the league as a second-round draft pick out of Utah State (No. 47 overall) by the Seahawks in 2012.
As we welcome LB Bobby Wagner to the Los Angeles Rams, look through photos from his career with the Seattle Seahawks.