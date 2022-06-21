Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

2022 Opponent Breakdown: Los Angeles Chargers

Jun 21, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Concluding our series of offseason opponent breakdowns following the 2022 schedule release, theRams.com examines Los Angeles' Week 17 road opponent, the Los Angeles Chargers (Jan. 1, 5:20 p.m. PT, NBC).

220621_OpponentBreakdownChargers_16x9

2021

With new first-year head coach and former Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley installed as their new head coach, the Chargers set out to improve on a 7-9 finish in 2020.

The early returns were promising. Beginning with a season-opening 20-16 win over the Washington Commanders, they won four of their first six games for a 4-2 mark by the time they reached their Week 7 bye.

Across Weeks 8-11, the Chargers went 2-2, the wins and losses each decided by seven points or less. Across Weeks 12-17, they went 3-3. With a 9-7 record in Week 18, all they needed was to avoid a loss – meaning, win or tie – against the Raiders in order to keep the No. 7 seed in the AFC. In what ended up being one of the wildest games of the regular season, the Chargers fell to the Raiders 35-32 in overtime, eliminating them from the playoff picture.

If there was one silver lining to last season for the Chargers, it was the improved play statistically of quarterback Justin Herbert, who completed 65.9 percent of his passes (just under 66.6 percent as a rookie in 2020, but with nearly 80 more pass attempts) for 5,014 yards with 38 touchdowns (seven more than in 2020) against 15 interceptions (five more than 2020).

Changes

Of note, the Chargers fired special teams coordinator Derius Swinton II and assistant special teams coach Mayur Chaudhari in mid-January. Though the Chargers seemingly overcame early-season special teams struggles, it wasn't enough for Staley to retain the men in charge of that unit. Former Vikings special teams coordiantor Ryan Ficken was hired as Swinton's replacement, while Chaudhari was replaced by Chris Gould, who spent the previous five seasons as the Broncos' assistant special teams coach.

Offensive line coach Frank Smith was hired by the Dolphins as their new offensive coordinator, and the Chargers replaced him by hiring Brendan Nugent, who spent last season coaching the Saints offensive line.

From a personnel standpoint, the Chargers spent much of the offseason adding pieces familiar with Staley's defensive system, signing former Rams defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox (spent last season with the Panthers) and former Rams linebacker Troy Reeder. On offense, they also signed former Rams tight end Gerald Everett (played for Seahawks last season).

However, the most notable transaction was signing former Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson to a five-year contract.

Head coach

Staley enters his second season as head coach of the Chargers, compiling a 9-8 record in his first year.

What to watch for

Rams offense vs. a familiar defense part II, and the quarterbacks

Similar to Week 16 against the Broncos, the Rams in Week 17 will go against a defense that will bear resemblance to the one they run themselves, and against several familiar faces who know their own defense well.

And of course, while they don't directly go against each other, the two quarterbacks will be talked about a lot heading into this game. Herbert finished second in the NFL in passing yards last year, while Stafford was third with 4,886. Meanwhile, Stafford finished second in the league in passing touchdowns (41), while Herbert finished third (38). Fans of high-level play at that position will like this matchup.

Related Content

news

Andrew Whitworth has "open door invitation" with Rams

Former Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth will always be welcome to visit his former team in retirement.

news

How lessons from pro football dads impacted current Rams

Whether their fathers' NFL careers happened before or after they were born, the lessons they learned helped shape the Rams' Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson, Kendall Blanton, Russ Yeast II and Quentin Lake into the pros they are today.

news

"Productive growth" for Allen Robinson II in Rams offense this spring

New Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson II has quickly learned his role in their offense.

news

2022 Opponent Breakdown: Denver Broncos

Continuing our offseason opponent breakdown series, theRams.com examines the Rams' Week 16 home opponent, the Denver Broncos.

news

Rams Breakout Candidates: 2022 Draft Class

In the first installment of this series, J.B. Long examines which rookies are poised to make the biggest on-field impacts for the Rams this season.

news

2022 Opponent Breakdown: Green Bay Packers

Continuing our offseason opponent breakdown series, theRams.com examines the Rams' Week 15 road opponent, the Green Bay Packers.

news

Rams re-sign Travin Howard to 1-year deal

Linebacker Travin Howard is returning to the Los Angeles Rams.

news

2022 Opponent Breakdown: Las Vegas Raiders

Continuing our offseason opponent breakdown series, theRams.com examines the Rams' Week 14 home opponent, the Las Vegas Raiders.

news

Where are they now? Former Rams DB & Super Bowl XXXIV Champion Todd Lyght

After nearly a decade of losing seasons, former Pro Bowl defensive back Todd Lyght stayed the course and helped lead the Rams to their first-ever Super Bowl title.

news

Top Takeaways from Rams minicamp 2022

The Rams wrapped up their three-day mandatory minicamp on Thursday. Here are key learnings from both press conferences and observations from those practices.

news

Cooper Kupp: Contract extension product of those who poured into him, Rams teammates around him

For Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, it was those around him who helped him be successful that led to Wednesday's milestone.

Advertising