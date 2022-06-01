Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

2022 Opponent Breakdown: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jun 01, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Continuing our series of offseason opponent breakdowns following the 2022 schedule release, theRams.com examines Los Angeles' Week 9 road opponent, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Nov. 6, 1:25 p.m. PT, CBS).

220601_OpponentBreakdownBucs_16x9

2021

Seeking to defend the Super Bowl title they won on their home turf the prior season, the Buccaneers opened 2021 with a thrilling 31-29 victory over the Cowboys in the NFL's annual Kickoff Game and won six of their first eight games overall. Consequently, they arrived at their Week 9 bye with a 6-2 overall record.

That strong played continued and effectively mirrored itself after the bye, too, as the Bucs went 7-2 over their remaining nine regular season games for a 13-4 record and NFC South division title, plus No. 2 seed in the NFC playoff picture. All of this was accomplished while dealing with multiple key contributors on both offense and defense being injured, including a season-ending torn ACL sustained by wide receiver Chris Godwin in Week 15. There was also the release of wide receiver Antonio Brown after Brown's dramatic mid-game exit in Week 17 against the Jets.

Changes

In a somewhat stunning move, head coach Bruce Arians retired from coaching and moved into a front office role with the Bucs; the team subsequently promoted defensive coordinator Todd Bowles as Arians' replacement.

Meanwhile, quarterback Tom Brady retired, then un-retired in a six-week span. However, starting left guard Ali Marpet retired and did not change his mind, which led to Tampa Bay trading for New England offensive guard Shaq Mason in exchange for a fifth-round round pick in this year's draft.

The Bucs also signed veteran safeties Logan Ryan and Keanu Neal each to one-year deals.

Head coach

Bowles enters his first season as head coach of the Bucs, though it is not his first time as one in the NFL.

Prior to joining the Buccaneers coaching staff in 2019, he served as head coach of the Jets from 2015-18. He was also the Dolphins' interim head coach – in addition to serving as secondary coach – in 2011. He went 24-40 in four seasons with the Jets and 2-1 in three games as the Dolphins' interim head coach.

What to watch for

Divisional Round rematch, with some new faces

Each team will look slightly different compared to who was on the field for the previous meetings in January and September.

For the Rams, left tackle Andrew Whitworth retired, wide receiver Robert Woods got traded to the Titans, outside linebacker Von Miller signed with the Bills and punter Johnny Hekker got released; however, they also signed wide receiver Allen Robinson II and linebacker Bobby Wagner this offseason. For Buccaneers, Brown is obviously gone, and Marpet's retirement represents a big loss on the offensive line, even with the addition of Mason. Both teams also have two key free agents currently in wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Thus, there will be some new faces on the field when these teams meet in early November. But with both teams still carrying over much of the same personnel into 2022, this should be another exciting contest.

Related Content

news

2022 Opponent Breakdown: Carolina Panthers

Continuing our offseason opponent breakdown series, theRams.com examines' the Rams' Week 6 home opponent, the Carolina Panthers.

news

Tutu Atwell putting in work to make sure second NFL season goes better than first

Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell is working hard to ensure he enjoys a productive 2022 season.

news

Rams confident in current outside linebacker room heading into 2022 season

Viewed as a position to address via free agency or the draft in wake of Von Miller's departure, the Rams instead stuck with their internal options because of their belief in those returnees.

news

2022 Opponent Breakdown: Dallas Cowboys

Continuing our offseason opponent breakdown series, theRams.com examines the Rams' Week 5 home opponent, the Dallas Cowboys.

news

Allen Robinson II bringing physicality, versatility to Rams offense

Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp discuss what they've seen from new wide receiver Allen Robinson II so far.

news

2022 Opponent Breakdown: San Francisco 49ers

Our offseason opponent breakdown series continues with a look at the Rams' Week 4 road opponent and Week 8 home opponent, the San Francisco 49ers.

news

Top takeaways from Sean McVay's first press conference of 2022 OTAs

Here's what we learned from Rams head coach Sean McVay's first press conference of this year's organized team activities.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp talk start of 2022 OTAs

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp's Monday press conferences as they began organized team activities.

news

Rams' 2022 preseason schedule finalized

The Los Angeles Rams' 2022 preseason schedule is officially set.

news

Rams re-sign Jake Gervase

The Los Angeles Rams have re-signed defensive back Jake Gervase.

news

Van Jefferson working to become "all-around player" heading into third NFL season

Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson is preparing for an important third season in 2022.

Advertising