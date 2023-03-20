Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

2023 Free Agency: Baker Mayfield signs with Bucs

Mar 20, 2023 at 08:55 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Quarterback Baker Mayfield is Tampa Bay-bound.

The former Rams signal-caller, who played in their final five games of the 2022 season and started the remaining four after being claimed off waivers in early December, has signed with the Buccaneers, the franchise announced Monday morning. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but it is reportedly a one-year contract.

FA_Thank-You_23-16x9-BAKER (1)

In that five-game stint in Los Angeles, Mayfield completed 82 of 129 passes for 850 yards with four touchdowns against two interceptions. His time as a Ram was highlighted by leading a 98-yard, game-winning touchdown drive against the Raiders on Thursday Night Football just two days after arriving in L.A.

Speaking to reporters postgame after the Rams' season finale against the Seahawks in Seattle, Mayfield said he knew he was good enough to be a starting quarterback – an indication he would be seeking such an opportunity once he became an unrestricted free agent at the start of the new league year.

Mayfield's departure is projected to net the Rams a 2024 compensatory sixth-round draft pick, according to OvertheCap.com.

Related Links

2023-free-agency-tracker-16x9

Related Content

news

Rams 2023 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Edge, offensive line and cornerback options following first wave of free agency

Edge, offensive line and cornerback continue to show up in experts' projections for the Los Angeles Rams' 2023 NFL Draft picks.

news

2023 Free Agency: Nick Scott signs with Bengals

Safety Nick Scott is headed to the Cincinnati Bengals.

news

2023 Free Agency: Matt Gay signs with Colts

Kicker Matt Gay is headed to a new team.

news

New special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn on his journey from NFL player to coach | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 100

Los Angeles Rams special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn joins J.B. Long to discuss his journey from player to coach, his career accomplishments & more.

news

Chase Blackburn ready to make his mark on Rams' special teams

New Rams special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn discusses what he'll bring to the unit he'll oversee.

news

Rams agree to terms with Coleman Shelton on 2-year contract

The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Coleman Shelton on a 2-year contract.

news

Jalen Ramsey's 10 greatest moments with Rams

To commemorate Jalen Ramsey's three and a half seasons with the Rams, theRams.com highlights his 10 greatest moments in Horns.

news

Rams' 2023 NFL Draft picks set

The Los Angeles Rams' 2023 NFL Draft picks are set. Here's their current allotment.

news

Rams agree to trade Jalen Ramsey to Dolphins

The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to terms on a trade that will send defensive back Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins.

news

Rams tender exclusive rights free agents Michael Hoecht, Shaun Jolly and Christian Rozeboom

The Los Angeles Rams have tendered exclusive right free agents Michael Hoecht, Shaun Jolly and Christian Rozeboom.

news

Rams 2023 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Latest projections heading into free agency

Here's what experts are predicting for the Los Angeles Rams' 2023 NFL Draft picks ahead of the start of free agency.

Advertising