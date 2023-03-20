2023 Free Agency: Baker Mayfield signs with Bucs

In that five-game stint in Los Angeles, Mayfield completed 82 of 129 passes for 850 yards with four touchdowns against two interceptions. His time as a Ram was highlighted by leading a 98-yard, game-winning touchdown drive against the Raiders on Thursday Night Football just two days after arriving in L.A.

Speaking to reporters postgame after the Rams' season finale against the Seahawks in Seattle, Mayfield said he knew he was good enough to be a starting quarterback – an indication he would be seeking such an opportunity once he became an unrestricted free agent at the start of the new league year.