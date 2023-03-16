Chase Blackburn ready to make his mark on Rams' special teams

It's a mindset that served Blackburn well, helping him make the New York Giants' roster as an undrafted free agent in 2005 and ultimately play 10 years in the league. He made an impact on special teams and became a starter on defense for the Giants and later the Panthers. He led the Giants in special teams tackles in each of his first six seasons, beginning with his rookie year.

That he became a coach isn't much of a surprise. Growing up, Blackburn had a coach he really enjoyed being around and saw the impact that coach had on him and those around him.

"And so he led me in that direction to be a teacher and a coach," Blackburn said. "I went to school to be a teacher and a coach. And as you look at it, my playing career obviously started on special teams, and even when I was starting, I played special teams every game and finished up that way. So it was a passion of mine, was definitely a deep passion, and it was a way, honestly, for me to get in. I was fortunate with (former Panthers special teams coordinator) Thomas McGaughey, and then the Panthers organization where I played, coming back and being able to just get right into it at that point."

Throughout his playing and coaching career, Blackburn has kept detailed notes and taken those stacks of notebooks with him. His first two moving boxes arrived with the ones from his coaching years. The notebooks he filled out as a player – and takes with him after every move – are still at the home office in Charlotte.

The game has obviously evolved since his playing days and his first year coaching, but it's still a valuable resource for him as he continues his coaching career.

"Every year, you kind of get further removed from the ones that were before, because different coordinators come in the game and different things like that, and you make your own notebooks, right?" Blackburn said. "So like within them, as the player (it) was, you look at it, you kind of made my favorite rushes that we ran against certain teams and why did we run them? What was the protection scheme? What was this, X, Y and Z? What are my favorite returns in the kick return game versus different (teams and) wherever they place their people, right? So trying to decide that, and then evaluating those, some of your favorites, your tops, with what the team that you're about to play does and how we match up. Can we match personnel to fit them and what we want to do? Kind of a give and take.