2023 Free Agency: Matt Gay signs with Colts

Gay made 74 of 80 field goal attempts and 95 of 97 extra point attempts in three seasons with L.A. He converted at least 93.3 percent of his field goal attempts in each of the last two seasons and made a career best 7 of 9 field goal attempts from 50 or more yards in 2022. Gay was also named to the Pro Bowl in 2021.

Among those many kicks, one he will be best known for is the game-winning field goal against the Buccaneers in the Divisional Round of the 2022 playoffs that sent the Rams to the NFC Championship game as part of their Super Bowl LVI-winning run.