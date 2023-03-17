Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

2023 Free Agency: Matt Gay signs with Colts

Mar 17, 2023 at 08:54 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Rams are in the market for a new kicker.

Matt Gay, who held down the position over the last three seasons for Los Angeles, is heading to Indianapolis after signing with the Colts, the franchise officially announced Friday morning. While the Colts did not disclose the length of the contract in their announcement, it is reportedly a 4-year deal.

Gay made 74 of 80 field goal attempts and 95 of 97 extra point attempts in three seasons with L.A. He converted at least 93.3 percent of his field goal attempts in each of the last two seasons and made a career best 7 of 9 field goal attempts from 50 or more yards in 2022. Gay was also named to the Pro Bowl in 2021.

Among those many kicks, one he will be best known for is the game-winning field goal against the Buccaneers in the Divisional Round of the 2022 playoffs that sent the Rams to the NFC Championship game as part of their Super Bowl LVI-winning run.

Gay was an unrestricted free agent. His departure is projected to net the Rams a 2024 compensatory sixth-round draft pick, according to OvertheCap.com.

