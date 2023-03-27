Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

2023 Free Agency: Rams re-sign DT Marquise Copeland to one-year deal

Mar 27, 2023 at 12:44 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Defensive tackle Marquise Copeland maximized his opportunities late in the 2022 season and developed into a valuable piece to the Los Angeles Rams' defensive line rotation.

In 2023, he'll get the chance to build on that.

The Rams re-signed Copeland to a one-year deal, bringing a dependable defensive lineman back into the fold.

Across the board, the 2022 season was full of career-bests for Copeland. His 31 total tackles, 15 games played and nine starts were all career-highs. He also recorded his first career sack.

Additionally, Copeland's 14 defensive stops – tackles causing an unsuccessful play by the offense – were fifth-most among Rams defensive lineman last season, per truMedia.

