2023 NFL Draft: How to watch, listen to and live stream

The 2023 NFL Draft will take place Thursday, April 27 through Saturday, April 29 in Kansas City, Missouri, with NFL Network, ESPN, ABC and ESPN Deportes carrying live coverage throughout.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the draft as well as the Rams' post-draft coverage.

TV coverage

Networks: NFL Network, ESPN, ABC, ESPN Deportes

Thursday, April 27 (Round 1): 5 p.m. PT

Friday, April 28 (Rounds 2-3): 4 p.m. PT

Saturday, April 29 (Rounds 4-7): 9 a.m. PT

Commentator Teams

NFL Network: For Day 1, Rich Eisen will host, joined by draft expert Daniel Jeremiah, analyst and CBS No. 2 TV analyst Charles Davis, Stanford head coach David Shaw, Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, FOX Sports' lead college football analyst Joel Klatt, and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Additionally, 2023 Sports Emmy nominee and reporter Melissa Stark will interview the draftees on-stage after they've been selected.

On Day 2, NFL Network's Peter Schrager will join Eisen, Jeremiah, Davis, Klatt, Rapoport and Stark. Coverage will conclude with Eisen, Jeremiah, Davis, Schrager, and Rapoport handling Day 3.

ESPN: For Day 1 and 2, Mike Greenberg will host for the third-consecutive year, joined by ESPN NFL senior draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr., analysts Louis Riddick and Booger McFarland. Contributors Suzy Kolber, Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen will all once again be part the telecast, with Kolber interviewing prospects following their selection and Schefter and Mortensen providing all the latest news from around the NFL.

ABC: Rece Davis will host on the main set, joined by NFL Draft senior analyst Todd McShay and analysts Desmond Howard and Kirk Herbstreit on Thursday and Friday. Meanwhile, Robert Griffin III, a first round selection in the 2012 NFL Draft, and Sam Ponder, host of Sunday NFL Countdown, will be on a second ABC set. NFL Live and SEC Nation host Laura Rutledge will be in the green room while college football Insider Pete Thamel will contribute with the latest news and information.

Analyst David Pollack, the 17th overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft, will join Howard, McShay and Davis on ABC's set on Day 3.

ESPN Deportes: Monday Night Football voices Eduardo Varela and Pablo Viruega will deliver exclusive Spanish-language coverage from ESPN's headquarters in Bristol, Conn, alongside NFL experts Sebastián M. Christensen and Miguel Pasquel. Reporter Katia Castorena will be on-site in Kansas City.

Streaming

The 2023 NFL Draft can also be streamed live via a number of NFL and ESPN digital properties across devices (phone, PC, tablet, and connected TVs). NFL Network or ESPN authentication might be required for the NFL and ESPN apps, as well as NFL.com and ESPN.com.

For more information on streaming platforms, click here.

Radio Coverage

Radio coverage of the 2023 NFL Draft will be provided by SiriusXM NFL Radio (Rounds 1-7), Westwood One Sports (Round 1) and ESPN Radio (Rounds 1-7).

Commentator Teams

SiriusXM (Ch. 88): Jason Horowitz will anchor and be joined by former NFL scout, coach and front-office executive Pat Kirwan, former NFL quarterback Jim Miller and former coach Rick Neuheisel all three days.

Westwood One Sports: Amber Theoharis will sit down with the top picks after they are selected by their new NFL teams.

ESPN Radio: Chris Carlin will host and be joined by11-year NFL vet and 2005 NFL Draftee, Chris Canty, former NFL General Manager Mike Tannenbaum, and Ian Fitzsimmons. NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid will join Tannenbaum and Fitzsimmons on Friday and Saturday.

Rams Coverage

Don't miss the Rams Draft Post Show following each night of the draft.

Thursday's post-draft show will feature host Camryn Irwin, Voice of the Rams J.B. Long and legend D'Marco Farr.

Friday's post-draft show will feature Irwin, Long and Maurice Jones-Drew with Rams GM Les Snead joining as a special guest.

Saturday's post-draft show will feature Irwin and Farr with Rams head coach Sean McVay joining as a special guest.

Note: Talent and guests subject to change.

All three shows will be streamed live on theRams.com, as well as the Rams' mobile app, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Rams' current draft picks

Round 2: No. 36 overall

Round 3: No. 69 overall

Round 3: No. 77 overall (from Miami Dolphins in trade for DB Jalen Ramsey)

Round 5: No. 167 overall (compensatory)

Round 5: No. 171 overall (compensatory)

Round 5: No. 177 overall (compensatory)

Round 6: No. 182 overall

Round 6: No. 189 overall (from Tennessee Titans in trade for WR Robert Woods)

Round 6: No. 191 overall (from Green Bay Packers in trade for P Corey Bojorquez)

Round 7: No. 223 overall

Round 7: No. 234 overall (from Pittsburgh Steelers in trade for WR Allen Robinson II)