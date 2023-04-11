Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Fitting the mold: What do the Rams value in defensive linemen? 

Apr 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Leading into the 2023 NFL Draft, theRams.com will be doing a four-part series examining what experts regard as positions of need for the Rams and what Los Angeles looks for in those respective positions.

Kicking off the series is defensive line.

230411_FittingtheMoldDL_16x9

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Given the attrition to the defensive line this offseason, the position is regarded by some experts as one of potential need for the Rams entering the 2023 NFL Draft.

Should Los Angeles choose to address it, there are several key attributes defensive line coach/run game coordinator Eric Henderson looks for in a prospect – one of the most important being positional versatility.

"I think two of the things that over the years since I've been here, that's become extremely important for our team, are finding guys that have the versatility and athleticism in terms of that skillset," Henderson told theRams.com. "Because it provides a tremendous amount of depth for your team when you have guys that can play multiple positions, and especially up front. That's become one of the biggest things that has been proven to be extremely helpful for the guys, for the team. And so we continue to look for guys that have that type of skillset, along with the girth and size to be able to withstand the body blows that consistently take place on the interior."

The most obvious example of that, of course, is Aaron Donald, whose flexibility allows L.A. to line him up at any spot along the defensive line.

However, the Rams have had other examples too, like Jonah Williams, Michael Hoecht and Earnest Brown IV.

Beyond that flexibility, Henderson also values high-character individuals with the size and physicality to defend the run and the pass. They need to fit the position room itself and match the group's personality as well.

"The physical, the intelligent players that have that mindset and mentality, the toughness," Henderson said. "Things that you don't want to have to coach, but you can just truly focus on the football aspect of it because guys possess those qualities already. And so I think that's been critical for us and we have some guys that have those attributes."

Should the Rams address defensive line via the draft or undrafted free agency, that player or players would join a rotation that currently includes Donald, Brown, Hoecht, Williams, Marquise Copeland, Bobby Brown III and Larrell Murchison. Greg Gaines signed with the Buccaneers in free agency, while A'Shawn Robinson is currently a free agent.

BEST PHOTOS: Rams defensive linemen from the 2022 season | Aaron Donald, Marquise Copeland, Larrell Murchison & more

From Aaron Donald's record-setting sacks to Larrell Murchison's big-time debut, look through the best photos of defensive tackles from the Los Angeles Rams' 2022 season.

Related Content

news

Rams 2023 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: EDGE, defensive back options two weeks out from draft week

Examining the latest projections for who the Los Angeles Rams will select in the 2023 NFL Draft with draft week two weeks away.

news

Notable No. 36 overall picks in NFL Draft history in recent years

The Rams are scheduled to make their first selection in the 2023 NFL Draft with the 36th overall pick – a slot where teams have recently been able to find impactful playmakers and contributors.

news

Rams' disciplined approach to 2023 means difficult goodbyes to contributors, new and returning young players stepping up

At the NFL Annual Meetings in Phoenix last week, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay discussed the team moving on from key contributors and having to count on players on rookie contracts to step up this season.

news

2023 Free Agency: Chandler Brewer signs with Jaguars

Former Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Chandler Brewer is headed to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

McVay: 'No limitations' for Matthew Stafford during offseason program; Stafford will be 'ready to roll'

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay expects quarterback Matthew Stafford to be full-go for spring workouts.

news

Los Rams finalizan su cuerpo técnico para la temporada de 2023

Los Rams de Los Ángeles finalizan su cuerpo técnico para la temporada de 2023.

news

Rams 2023 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Cornerback, safety and wide receiver in focus in latest predictions

A look at the latest expert projections for who the Los Angeles Rams will select in the 2023 NFL Draft with draft week three weeks away.

news

2023 Free Agency: Brandon Powell signs with Vikings

The Rams are in the market for a new kick returner and punt returner.

news

Principales conclusiones de la conferencia de prensa de Sean McVay en la reunión de la NFL

El entrenador en jefe de los Rams de Los Ángeles, Sean McVay se reunió con los medios este martes por la mañana en la reunión anual de la NFL.

news

2023 Free Agency: Taylor Rapp signs with Bills

Former Los Angeles Rams safety Taylor Rapp is Buffalo-bound, signing a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills.

news

'Every video director across the nation has jobs because of them': The legacy of former Rams cinematographer Mickey Dukich

Ken Norris – who worked for Mickey Dukich with the Rams in the 1970s and whose grandfather worked with Dukich in the 1960s – shares what he remembers about Dukich's pioneering work, which was recently recognized with an Award of Excellence from the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

