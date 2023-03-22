2023 Free Agency: David Long Jr. signs with Raiders

The Rams' secondary is experiencing another offseason departure.

Cornerback David Long Jr. has signed with the Raiders as an unrestricted free agent, the franchise announced Wednesday morning. While Las Vegas did not disclose terms of the deal, it is reportedly a 1-year contract.

Originally entering the league as a third-round NFL Draft pick (No. 79 overall) by the Rams out of Michigan in 2019, Long posted 77 total tackles, 7 passes defensed and one interception in 52 games (10 starts) during his time in Los Angeles.