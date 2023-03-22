Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

2023 Free Agency: David Long Jr. signs with Raiders

Mar 22, 2023 at 10:43 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Rams' secondary is experiencing another offseason departure.

Cornerback David Long Jr. has signed with the Raiders as an unrestricted free agent, the franchise announced Wednesday morning. While Las Vegas did not disclose terms of the deal, it is reportedly a 1-year contract.

Originally entering the league as a third-round NFL Draft pick (No. 79 overall) by the Rams out of Michigan in 2019, Long posted 77 total tackles, 7 passes defensed and one interception in 52 games (10 starts) during his time in Los Angeles.

His best season in the horns statistically came in 2021, when he recorded career-highs of 40 total tackles and 4 passes defenses, plus his first career interception, while starting in five of 16 games played while helping the Rams make their Super Bowl LVI-winning playoff run.

