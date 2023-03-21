2023 Free Agency: Riley Dixon signs with Broncos

Riley Dixon is going back to where his NFL career began.

The former Rams punter, who became an unrestricted free agent at the start of the new league year on March 15, has signed with the Broncos, the club announced Tuesday morning. While terms of the contract were not disclosed by Denver, it is reportedly a two-year deal.

Dixon played his first two NFL seasons with the Broncos (2016-17), who originally brought him on as a 2016 sixth-round NFL Draft Pick. He then landed with the Giants in 2018, spending four seasons in New York (2018-21) before joining the Rams on a one-year deal last offseason. In his lone season in Los Angeles, he averaged 41.7 net yards per punt and landed 19 punts inside the 20-yard line.