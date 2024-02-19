 Skip to main content
Advertising

Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

2024 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Updated Rams projections post-Super Bowl

Feb 19, 2024 at 10:30 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

The 2023 NFL season and the college all-star circuit have concluded, so it's a good time to revisit the mock drafts. 

Here's what experts could see the Rams doing with the 19th overall pick in the first-round, as well as projections for their second- and third-round picks in some cases. All names listed are first-round projections unless noted otherwise.

240220_MockDraftRoundup_16x9

NFL.com Draft Analyst Chad Reuter: Clemson CB Nate Wiggins (Round 1, Pick 19, pictured above); Kansas EDGE Austin Booker (Round 2, Pick 52); Notre Dame OT Blake Fisher (Round 3, Pick 83); Arkansas K Cam Little (Round 3, Pick 100, projected compensatory selection from Raheem Morris hire by Falcons)

Regarding Wiggins, Reuter writes: "The Rams haven't had a true No. 1 corner since trading Jalen Ramsey. Wiggins has that sort of game, challenging receivers on the outside."

Wiggins, 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, had 29 total tackles, eight passes defensed and two interceptions (one returned 98 yards for a touchdown) in 10 games for the Tigers last season. 

Booker, 6-6, 245, registered 56 total tackles, eight sacks and two forced fumbles in 12 games for the Jayhawks in 2023. 

Little, 6-2, 179, converted 20 of 24 field goal attempts and all 33 extra point attempts in 12 games for the Razorbacks last season. 

The Ringer: Alabama DB Kool-Aid McKinstry

"An early candidate for best name in the entire draft, Kool-Aid McKinstry is a smooth and sticky man-coverage defender with the size to contend with NFL WR1s," staff writer Danny Kelly writes. "The Rams desperately need a true top corner, as Ahkello Witherspoon on a one-year deal was their best option at outside cornerback this season. McKinstry would walk into a starting job."

McKinstry, 6-1, 195, had 32 total tackles and 7 pass breakups in 14 games for the Crimson Tide last season en route to First-Team All-American recognition from the Associated Press, The Sporting News, CBS Sports, Pro Football Focus, Sports Illustrated and USC Today. 

The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner: Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell (subscription required to read)

"An under-control press corner who understands how to use his length (17 forced incompletions, 14 PBUs last year), Mitchell has been clocked above 23 miles per hour on the GPS and could flirt with a 4.3 40 at the combine," Baumgardner wrote as part of his analysis.

Baumgardener also said Mitchell was the best defensive player at this year's Senior Bowl.

A Second-Team All-American choice by the Associated Press, Football Writers, Association of America and Sporting News, the 6-0, 196 Mitchell also recorded 40 total tackles in 13 games for the Rockets last season. 

FOX Sports' Joel Klatt: Georgia OT Amarius Mims

"Similar to the Bengals, picking an offensive lineman makes a lot of sense for the Rams," Klatt writes. "You're not going to get many more years of Matthew Stafford, so you've got to protect him. Mims, who played right tackle at Georgia, can step right in and do that."

Injuries limited the 6-7, 340 Mims to seven games (six starts); he played at right tackle in all seven of those contests. 

CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson: Clemson CB Nate Wiggins

"Nate Wiggins had a solid season for Clemson -- he's long, fast and consistently good in coverage, but he also improved in run support in 2023," Wilson writes.

Related Content

news

Free Agent Spotlight: Alaric Jackson reliable at left tackle for Rams

TheRams.com's Free Agent Spotlight series continues with offensive lineman and pending restricted free agent Alaric Jackson.
news

Order for first round of 2024 NFL Draft set; Rams slated to pick 19th overall

The NFL this week officially announced the order of the first round of this year's draft. 
news

Free Agent Spotlight: What's next for Rams and Brett Maher?

TheRams.com continues its Free Agent Spotlight series with a look at pending unrestricted free agent Brett Maher.
news

Free Agent Spotlight: John Johnson III brought veteran experience and production in second stint with Rams

TheRams.com's Free Agent Spotlight series continues with defensive back and pending unrestricted free agent John Johnson III.
news

Where Are They Now? Former Rams lineman & Super Bowl XXXIV champion Tom Nutten

Former Rams offensive lineman Tom Nutten reflects back on a long and winding road to the NFL, how that helped shape him into the player he became, and the everlasting memories created from Super Bowl XXXIV.  
news

Puka Nacua and Kobie Turner reflect on NFL Honors experience, postseason recognition from rookie seasons

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua and nose tackle Kobie Turner were in Las Vegas as part of being finalists for their respective Associated Press Rookie of the Year awards. 
news

Matthew Stafford finishes fourth in AP 2023 NFL Comeback Player of the Year voting

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford finished fourth in Associated Press 2023 NFL Comeback Player of the Year voting; the award went to Browns quarterback Joe Flacco. 
news

Kobie Turner finishes third in AP 2023 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year voting

Rams nose tackle Kobie Turner finished third in Associated Press 2023 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year voting; the award went to Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr.
news

Free Agent Spotlight: Carson Wentz offered veteran experience and came through in important Week 18 game

TheRams.com continues its Free Agent Spotlight series with quarterback and pending unrestricted free agent Carson Wentz.
news

NFL Honors preview: How to watch, and revisiting which awards Puka Nacua, Kobie Turner and Matthew Stafford are up for 

Here's how you can watch this year's NFL Honors, and see which awards Rams players are finalists for.
news

Top takeaways from new Rams DC Chris Shula's introductory press conference: Benefit of coaching different positions, preliminary thoughts on defensive philosophy and more 

Here's what we learned from Chris Shula's first press conference as the Rams' defensive coordinator. 
Advertising