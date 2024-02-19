2024 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Updated Rams projections post-Super Bowl

Regarding Wiggins, Reuter writes: "The Rams haven't had a true No. 1 corner since trading Jalen Ramsey. Wiggins has that sort of game, challenging receivers on the outside."

Wiggins, 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, had 29 total tackles, eight passes defensed and two interceptions (one returned 98 yards for a touchdown) in 10 games for the Tigers last season.

Booker, 6-6, 245, registered 56 total tackles, eight sacks and two forced fumbles in 12 games for the Jayhawks in 2023.

Little, 6-2, 179, converted 20 of 24 field goal attempts and all 33 extra point attempts in 12 games for the Razorbacks last season.

"An early candidate for best name in the entire draft, Kool-Aid McKinstry is a smooth and sticky man-coverage defender with the size to contend with NFL WR1s," staff writer Danny Kelly writes. "The Rams desperately need a true top corner, as Ahkello Witherspoon on a one-year deal was their best option at outside cornerback this season. McKinstry would walk into a starting job."

McKinstry, 6-1, 195, had 32 total tackles and 7 pass breakups in 14 games for the Crimson Tide last season en route to First-Team All-American recognition from the Associated Press, The Sporting News, CBS Sports, Pro Football Focus, Sports Illustrated and USC Today.

"An under-control press corner who understands how to use his length (17 forced incompletions, 14 PBUs last year), Mitchell has been clocked above 23 miles per hour on the GPS and could flirt with a 4.3 40 at the combine," Baumgardner wrote as part of his analysis.

Baumgardener also said Mitchell was the best defensive player at this year's Senior Bowl.

A Second-Team All-American choice by the Associated Press, Football Writers, Association of America and Sporting News, the 6-0, 196 Mitchell also recorded 40 total tackles in 13 games for the Rockets last season.

"Similar to the Bengals, picking an offensive lineman makes a lot of sense for the Rams," Klatt writes. "You're not going to get many more years of Matthew Stafford, so you've got to protect him. Mims, who played right tackle at Georgia, can step right in and do that."

Injuries limited the 6-7, 340 Mims to seven games (six starts); he played at right tackle in all seven of those contests.