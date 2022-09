The Raiders committed just one turnover against the Cardinals in Week 2, but it proved to be costly: Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow's fumble was scooped up by cornerback Byron Murphy, who returned it 59 yards for the game-winning touchdown in overtime.

Despite how Week 1 against the Chiefs went, the Cardinals showed they could be an opportunistic defense. The Rams will need to play as close to a turnover-free game as possible in order to prevent the Cardinals from capitalizing and ultimately come away with the victory.