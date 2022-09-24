Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Cardinals in Week 3

Throughout the regular season, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Saturday, Sept. 24 about your Los Angeles Rams.
Experts make their predictions for Week 3
Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Cardinals:
- Around the NFL's Gregg Rosenthal has the Rams defeating the Cardinals 33-23. Read his full breakdown of the matchup here.
- All seven of USA TODAY's NFL experts picked the Rams to win. Click here to see the entire panel's score predictions.
- Four of Sports Illustrated/The MMQB's five NFL experts picked the Rams to win. While they did not predict the score, all of their Week 3 predictions can be read here.
- ESPN's Seth Walder predicted the Cardinals to win 27-24, while Eric Moody predicted the Rams to win 23-16. Read more here.
Other preview coverage heading into Sunday's game:
- Gilberto Manzano of the L.A. Daily News examines how the Rams' offense is adapting to being shorthanded due to injuries.
- The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue writes about the redemption and perspective for Jalen Ramsey that came with his game-clinching interception against the Falcons (subscription required to read).
- ESPN's Sarah Barshop also wrote about Ramsey's redemption here.
- The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein writes about former Rams who rejoined the team this week as reinforcements in wake of injuries.