From the Podium: Raheem Morris, Liam Coen and Aaron Donald talk Cardinals offense, signing Takk McKinley, Ben Skowronek's versatility, more

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Liam Coen and defensive lineman Aaron Donald each held press conferences with local media prior to Thursday's practice, discussing the challenges presented by Kyler Murray and the Cardinals offense, signing defensive end Takkarist McKinley, wide receiver Ben Skowronek's usage, and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"He's a guy who can help us in the pass rush and he's a guy who I think deserves a second chance, and hopefully he can come in and do some really good things for us." – Morris