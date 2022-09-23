Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Raheem Morris, Liam Coen and Aaron Donald talk Cardinals offense, signing Takk McKinley, Ben Skowronek's versatility, more

Sep 22, 2022 at 05:22 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Liam Coen and defensive lineman Aaron Donald each held press conferences with local media prior to Thursday's practice, discussing the challenges presented by Kyler Murray and the Cardinals offense, signing defensive end Takkarist McKinley, wide receiver Ben Skowronek's usage, and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"He's a guy who can help us in the pass rush and he's a guy who I think deserves a second chance, and hopefully he can come in and do some really good things for us." – Morris

  • While Morris' background with McKinley "has been both rocky and good, whatever place he's been," Morris wants to give McKinley another chance, which played a part in Los Angeles signing McKinley on Wednesday.
  • According to Morris, L.A. also signed McKinley to address pass-rush depth in wake of Leonard Floyd's injury last week and other teams signing its players off of its practice squad.

"Ben, he's done such a nice job on teams as a guy that can really play in space, but also is physical enough and strong enough to play in the box a little bit when those matchups on the nickel are advantageous to our area of the field." – Coen

  • Skowronek's physicality and mentality make him a "natural" when it comes to doing the things asked of a fullback, according to Coen.
  • Whether that role resurfaces again this week remains to seen, since Coen said that it was specific to the defensive structure and the matchup they liked against the Falcons.

Related Links

"We know what to expect, so just doing we need to do to contain him, make him uncomfortable and trying to get to him." – Donald

  • Having played against Murray several times now, the Rams have an idea of what they're up against when it comes to Murray's mobility and ability to extend and make plays off schedule.
  • In the last matchup between the two teams, the Rams held Murray to 19 of 34 passing for 137 yards with two interceptions in a 34-11 win in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

Related Content

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Bobby Wagner preview Week 3 at Cardinals

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay and linebacker Bobby Wagner's Wednesday press conferences as they prepare for Sunday's Week 3 road game against the Cardinals.

news

Los Rams involucran a Allen Robinson II temprano en la victoria sobre los Falcons

El receptor abierto Allen Robinson II no estaba preocupado después de su inesperada línea de estadísticas de la Semana 1, y esa paciencia valió la pena con más oportunidades, y desde el principio, en la victoria de los Rams en la Semana 2 sobre los Falcons de Atlanta.

news

How rookie DB Cobie Durant went from zero practice snaps to breakout player against the Falcons | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 87

Learn more about the charismatic rookie cornerback who goes by the nickname "Landshark" in this week's Rams Revealed.

news

First Look: Rams head to Arizona to take on Cardinals in first road game of 2022 season

An early preview of Sunday's Week 3 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 3

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 3 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

news

McVay: Tremayne Anchrum Jr. sustained broken ankle vs. Falcons and will miss remainder of season, plus updates on Troy Hill and Cobie Durant

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides injury updates on offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum Jr., cornerback Troy Hill and defensive back Cobie Durant coming out of Week 2 against the Falcons.

news

Aaron Donald y Jalen Ramsey se combinan para jugada salvadora en cardíaco triunfo de los Rams que es el No. 600 de la franquicia

Los Ángeles gana su primer partido de la temporada 2022 tras dominar durante tres periodos a unos Atlanta Falcons que nunca se dieron por vencidos

news

Cobie Durant capitalizes on opportunities vs. Falcons with first interception and first sack of NFL career

Rams rookie defensive back Cobie Durant had to step up after Troy Hill exited with a groin injury and came through with two big plays.

news

Rams get Allen Robinson II involved early in win over Falcons

Wide receiver Allen Robinson II wasn't worried after his unexpected Week 1 stat line, and that patience paid off with more opportunities – and early on – in the Rams' Week 2 win over the Falcons.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford react to Rams' 31-27 Week 2 win over Falcons

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford's postgame press conferences following the Rams' 31-27 victory over the Falcons on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

news

Game Recap: Rams defeat Falcons 31-27 for first win of 2022 season

Cooper Kupp has another big day, Allen Robinson II has first touchdown as a Ram, rookie Cobie Durant nabs first career interception and sack, and Jalen Ramsey comes up clutch as Los Angeles moves to 1-1 on the season.

Advertising