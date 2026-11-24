1) Slow down Jordan Love and the Packers' passing game

The Packers live through quarterback Jordan Love and the passing game on offense. He's thrown for 2,838 yards and 20 touchdowns this season. Love's most reliable targets have been wide receiver duo Christian Watson and Matthew Golden, Watson having 916 receiving yards and seven touchdowns to Golden's 853 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Love will face a Rams defense that averages 187.7 passing yards allowed per game and 284.5 total yards allowed per game, both third in the NFL.

It's worth noting that the Packers also have the worst rushing offense in the NFL, averaging just 67 yards per game. As a result, Green Bay has leaned heavily into their passing game and thrown the ball on 64.3% of its snaps, with only the Bengals having a similar distribution. It will be imperative for the Rams to find a way to bring pressure to Love, like the Vikings did in Week 10 by sacking Love eight times, or relying on the guys on the back end to keep the top targets at bay — or likely a combination of both.

2) Run effectively, pass when needed

The Rams' running game has led the surge the last four games. In those four games, Los Angeles has four of its five highest total rushing yards in a game this season with two of those games going for 199 yards or more. They now have the seventh-best rushing offense in the NFL, averaging 133 yards per game on the backs of running backs Kyren Williams and Blake Corum. No matter who the opponent has been, the Rams' offense has found success when their running game is at its best.

The importance of establishing the run game for Wednesday specifically is because the Packers' defense enters Week 12 allowing the fifth-lowest passer rating (79) in the NFL and the eighth-fewest passing yards per game (210.8). With Los Angeles still down multiple of its top pass catchers, finding ways to lean two of its best players in Williams and Corum will be important to open up the rest of the offense against a defense that's strong against the pass.

3) Don't turn the ball over

The Packers offense doesn't need much help as it is. When Green Bay has dominated the turnover margin, it has led to incredibly positive results. In two of the Packers' best wins this season — a 31-7 win over the Bears in Week 5 and 45-27 win over the Patriots in Week 9 — they forced four and five turnovers, respectively, and didn't give the ball away once.