Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Presented by

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Jaguars

Dec 04, 2021 at 12:00 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Los Angeles Rams (7-4) are back home at SoFi Stadium this week hosting the Jaguars (2-9) on Sunday (1:05 p.m. pacific time, FOX), seeking to snap a three-game losing streak.

Ahead of the game, theRams.com examines 3 Keys to Winning for the Rams, powered by The Wallace Firm:

1) Make Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence uncomfortable

Lawrence has had an up-and-down rookie year, but he's only thrown one interception in his last four games, and Jacksonville has introduced some up-tempo concepts into their offense to help Lawrence feel more comfortable.

Consequently, it's important for the Rams to not let Lawrence get into a rhythm on Sunday.

2) Play complementary football

If there was a concurrent theme from coaches and players this week about ways for the Rams to get back on track, it was all three phases helping each other out.

On offense, not committing turnovers deep in their own territory to avoid giving the defense a short field to work with. On defense, creating turnovers to give the ball back to the offense and help create more scoring opportunities. Along the same lines, special teams making field-flipping plays to play to both the offense and defense's advantage.

3) Stop the run

As mentioned in First Look, the Jaguars still have had a productive run game this season, even with starter James Robinson not at full strength recently.

Whether Robinson is available or not, Jacksonville still have the No. 13 rushing offense in the NFL (115.1 yards per game), so keeping its rushing attack off schedule will be key on Sunday, especially for Los Angeles to make Jacksonville one-dimensional and disrupt Lawrence's rhythm.

As a Proud Partner of the Los Angeles Rams, The Wallace Firm is the go-to injury law firm serving the people of Los Angeles. Get Your WIN atWallaceWins.com.

Related Content

news

Los Rams abren diciembre en busca de un triunfo obligado contra los Jaguars de Trevor Lawrence

Un buen inicio de la ofensiva y detener la hemorragia de balones perdidos pueden ser clave para que Los Ángeles regrese a la senda ganadora.
news

Top Rams News: What experts are saying about Rams-Jaguars in Week 13

Previews, predictions and other coverage from local and national media surrounding Sunday's Week 13 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Week 13 Preview: Rams back at SoFi Stadium, ready for opportunity against Jaguars

In this week's game preview, J.B. Long looks at how the Rams intend to focus on playing complimentary football, how the current roster is set up for last season success, and how much Jalen Ramsey has meant to this team since his arrival from the Jacksonville Jaguars.
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Aaron Donald, Odell Beckham Jr. share final thoughts on Jaguars prep

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. as they wrap up their preparation for Week 13 against the Jaguars. 
news

Injury Report 12/3: Ben Skowronek good to go; Odell Beckham Jr., Darrell Henderson Jr., Rob Havenstein and David Long Jr. questionable for Week 13 vs. Jaguars

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 13 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars. 
news

Jalen Ramsey "grateful" for time with Jaguars, but focused on present

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey is treating Sunday's game against the Jaguars like any other game. 
news

From the Podium: Kevin O'Connell, Raheem Morris and Jalen Ramsey on Matthew Stafford's aggressiveness, Rams' pass rush

Key quotes and notes from Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and defensive lineman Aaron Donald's Thursday media sessions as they prepare for Week 13 against the Jaguars. 
news

McVay: "Let's look at where your role and responsibility is, let's attack it to the best of your ability"

Rams head coach Sean McVay, outside linebacker Von Miller and quarterback Matthew Stafford remain optimistic despite recent lull. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Von Miller and Matthew Stafford preview Week 13 vs. Jaguars

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, outside linebacker Von Miller and quarterback Matthew Stafford's Wednesday press conferences as they continue their preparation for Sunday's game against the Jaguars. 
news

Rams DB Robert Rochell on overcoming injury to play college football, recovering a muffed punt vs. Packers & more on Rams Revealed

J.B. Long is joined by Los Angeles Rams DB Robert Rochell to talk about getting injured while playing basketball, getting recruited for football & his performance vs. the Packers & more on Rams Revealed Ep. 75.
news

First Look: Rams return home to host Jaguars and 2021 No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence in Week 13

An early preview of Sunday's Week 13 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars. 
Advertising