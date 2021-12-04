3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Jaguars

The Los Angeles Rams (7-4) are back home at SoFi Stadium this week hosting the Jaguars (2-9) on Sunday (1:05 p.m. pacific time, FOX), seeking to snap a three-game losing streak.

Ahead of the game, theRams.com examines 3 Keys to Winning for the Rams:

1) Make Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence uncomfortable

Lawrence has had an up-and-down rookie year, but he's only thrown one interception in his last four games, and Jacksonville has introduced some up-tempo concepts into their offense to help Lawrence feel more comfortable.

Consequently, it's important for the Rams to not let Lawrence get into a rhythm on Sunday.

2) Play complementary football

If there was a concurrent theme from coaches and players this week about ways for the Rams to get back on track, it was all three phases helping each other out.

On offense, not committing turnovers deep in their own territory to avoid giving the defense a short field to work with. On defense, creating turnovers to give the ball back to the offense and help create more scoring opportunities. Along the same lines, special teams making field-flipping plays to play to both the offense and defense's advantage.

3) Stop the run

As mentioned in First Look, the Jaguars still have had a productive run game this season, even with starter James Robinson not at full strength recently.

Whether Robinson is available or not, Jacksonville still have the No. 13 rushing offense in the NFL (115.1 yards per game), so keeping its rushing attack off schedule will be key on Sunday, especially for Los Angeles to make Jacksonville one-dimensional and disrupt Lawrence's rhythm.