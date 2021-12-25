3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Vikings

The Rams (10-4) head to Minneapolis to take on the Vikings (7-7) in a battle of the current No. 5 and No. 7 seeds, respectively, in the NFC playoff picture. Kickoff from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis is scheduled for 10 a.m. pacific time on FOX.

Ahead of the game, theRams.com examines 3 Keys to Winning for the Rams, powered by The Wallace Firm:

1) Limit Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (and fellow wide receiver Adam Thielen, if he plays)

Jefferson has had an incredibly productive second NFL season, ranking second in the NFL in receiving yards this season with 1,335, and can make plays no matter where he's lined up.

When healthy, Thielen complements Jefferson well. He has 64 receptions for 686 yards and a team-high 10 receiving touchdowns and also presents problems for opposing secondaries. Thielen is questionable for Sunday's game with an ankle injury, but if he plays, it will be a big boost to Minnesota's offense.

Accordingly, Los Angeles' secondary will need to minimize each of their impacts on the game in order leave Minneapolis with a victory.

2) Stop the run

The Vikings will be without star running back Dalvin Cook, but that doesn't mean they will abandon the run completely.

It's still very much a big part of their offensive identity, and even when Cook hasn't been available for other games this season, they've still managed to produce the NFL's No. 8 rushing attack (tied with the Broncos at 123.8 yards per game) entering Week 16.

Eliminating that takes away the play-action passes and helps make Minnesota one-dimensional.

3) Maximize your personnel

With tight end Tyler Higbee and S Jordan Fuller activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, the Rams head into Sunday's game at almost full strength.

They've been able to manage and overcome those absences over the last two weeks, but with that level of availability heading into such a big game, it's important for them to take advantage of that in order to come away with a win this weekend.