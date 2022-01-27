Opposing View: 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan says Rams pass rush is "as good as it gets also" 

The way these games have played out during the regular season, the battle in the trenches usually dictates the outcome.

Both the 49ers and the Rams bring two of the best into Sunday's NFC Championship game at SoFi Stadium (3:30 p.m. pacific time, FOX), with 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan telling San Francisco reporters the Rams pass rush is "as good as it gets also."

"The individuals that they have especially," Shanahan said. "It all starts with 99 (Aaron Donald), just the generational talent and what he attracts to have give someone a chance to stop him. You gotta worry about that, but then you add in the guys around him and some pretty good coverages with that."

When the two teams last met in Week 18 of the regular season, the Rams sacked 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo three times and collected six QB hits.

Part of the reason those numbers were that way was due to Garoppolo getting the ball out quickly in order to minimize the impact of that pressure from the Rams' defensive front as much as possible, though it still led to Garoppolo throwing a pair of interceptions in the the 49ers' 27-24 overtime win.

By the end of the regular season, both teams finished in the top five in sacks – the Rams third with 50 and the 49ers tied with the Dolphins for fifth with 48. That coincided with what is now a streak of six-straight games with at least one sack for Rams outside linebacker ﻿Von Miller﻿.

"I mean, they were so good without Von," Shanahan said. "The first time we got to play them, it was hard to even take that in because their rush was so good anyways, and then you add Von Miler. And just watching him throughout the year, you can tell he keeps getting healthier. I know he was a little big banged up when he came over from Denver, but you could tell he keeps getting healthier, is getting more comfortable. They've got as good of a group as I've ever seen. And to add Von Miller to the people they already have, with their scheme and everything, I mean, everyone saw it last week vs. Tampa and that's usually how it's going to look."

While Donald, Miller and outside linebacker Leonard Floyd teamed up to account for each of the Rams' three sacks against Bucs quarterback Tom Brady in the Divisional Round, the 49ers pass rush took down Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers five times – led by two each from defensive linemen Arik Armstead and Nick Bosa – as Rodgers was held to 225 passing yards and no touchdowns.