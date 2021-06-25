Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

A day for reflection and appreciation: Rams celebrate Juneteenth

Jun 25, 2021 at 07:59 AM
Tatum Texada

On Juneteenth, the Los Angeles Rams supported a series of community initiatives to celebrate the Black community with a day full of joy, appreciation, and unity,

"Juneteenth is a time for celebration," said Amanda-Jane, co-owner of Sip & Sonder, a coffee shop in Inglewood. "It's a time for reflecting on all of the beauty and vitality that is in our community." 

The oldest-celebrated commemoration of the official end of slavery, Juneteenth has become a recognized federal holiday and as part of this year's commemoration, the Rams provided promotional support for Black-owned, Certified #RamsHouse businesses in Inglewood.

"It means so much to have an organization like the Rams recognize us," said Willie Jenkins, owner of The Sammiche Shoppe. "Juneteenth is a day to acknowledge the past. Cars have rearview mirrors for a reason so we can see what's behind us while moving forward. We acknowledge Juneteenth today so we learn from, and don't repeat, the past."

The Rams encouraged fans to visit The Serving Spoon, Sip & Sonder, The Sammiche Shoppe and Kenny's Q Bar-B-Que throughout the day for the chance to receive special giveaways, free meals and gift certificates.

"There was a lot of good positive energy. It was a great day. With the help of the Rams, we were able to give out gift certificates and everyone was really excited," said Angela Jonson, co-owner of The Serving Spoon. "Our partnership with the Rams has absolutely made a difference in our business. The whole Rams organization has been a Godsend for us."

Just up the road at The Wood BBQ, the Rams teamed up with the Inglewood Chamber to help provide meals to residents battling food insecurity in the Inglewood community. Team mascot Rampage, Cheerleaders and DJ Mal-Ski joined the celebration and greeted attendees.

At Leimert Park Rising's annual Juneteenth festival, the Rams also recognized 20 local student-athletes who exemplified excellence in their respective sports and in the classroom. Each athlete received a customized Rams jersey and a $100 gift card to support their athletic equipment needs. The lively celebration featured art, vendors and performances honoring Black culture. 

For more information about the Certified #RamsHouse program, please visit https://www.therams.com/community/certified-rams-house.

