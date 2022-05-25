Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

AAPI Heritage Month Staff Showcase: Melissa Park

May 25, 2022 at 08:50 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

In recognition of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, the Rams are highlighting the diverse AAPI experience through the voices of our employees.

The series concludes with Manager of Marketing & Media Studio Operations Melissa Park.

16x9_ES_Mel

Melissa Park's experience as a member of the AAPI community is rooted in the accomplishments of her parents. Growing up, she saw the sacrifices they made first-hand and the influence it would later have on her as an adult.

"They uprooted their life, all they've known and all that was familiar to start a life here," Park said. "They adapted, they struggled, they worked and they stayed patient (even when they had every right to speak up) as they humbly built a life here. I am who I am today, because I witnessed what it took to swim in deep waters. I am and will live as someone who is forever grateful, because what I have comes from the sacrifice and love of those that came before me."

That gratitude and perspective is part of what shapes her approach as Manager of Marketing & Media Studio Operations for the Rams, which she is entering her third season working for.

Related Links

Park, who works with designers and across departments to help create content produced by the team, said the best part of her job is the people, including the "creative, passionate, and humble individuals" she works alongside of daily. The Rams don't just operate as an organization, but as a team – not only celebrating wins together, but also facing challenges head-on together.

Promo Marketing Tile

Along those lines, Park is motivated by wanting to work for and accomplish things in life that bring comfort, joy, excitement and celebration to others.

"It's about cheering and celebrating a win with your dad who you haven't seen in a while, it's about following a player from your home town give his/her heart & soul into the game and feeling that spark of inspiration in your everyday, it's about enjoying a game with a group of old friends after a tough year, and it's about feeling and understanding loss, but fighting through it," Park said. "What is life without these moments?"

When it comes to being better allies for the AAPI community, Park suggests people to take the time to be mindful of what's said and what those in the community may be going through.

"We face subtle jabs to our culture / history and are often stereotyped in different ways," she said. "Some days are harder than others."

Celebrating AAPI Heritage month can be as simple as indulging in AAPI culture, according to Park.

"One of my favorite ways is eating amazing food!" she said. "LA is great because there are so many pockets of beautiful Asian culture and food."

Related Content

news

For artist Annie Hong, collaboration with Rams and Hate Is A Virus offers chance to celebrate heritage, support important cause

Annie Hong discusses working with the Rams and Hate Is A Virus on their 2022 capsule.

news

AAPI Heritage Month Staff Showcase: Zoe Kaatz

In the third of a series for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, theRams.com spotlights Zoe Kaatz of the creative services team.

news

AAPI Heritage Month Staff Showcase: Mark Dydasco

In the second of a series for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, theRams.com spotlights Mark Dydasco of the sports medicine and performance staff.

news

SÜPRMARKT founder Olympia Auset is the Rams' second 'pLAymaker'

Olympia Auset, founder of SÜPRMARKT, has been recognized by the Rams as their second "pLAymaker" for her work creating access to healthy food in South Central Los Angeles.

news

AAPI Heritage Month Staff Showcase: Stephen Logsdon

In the first of a series for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, theRams.com spotlights Stephen Logsdon of the ticketing department.

news

Social Roundup: Social media reacts to Rams' 2022 Draft Trailer

Rams players, Legends, Scott Eastwood, LeBron James & more share their reaction to On The Clock, the Rams' 2022 Draft Trailer.

news

Social Roundup: Social media reacts to Rams Rocket Mortgage Draft House in Hollywood

Rams fans, Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim & Mary Fitzgerald of the Oppenheim Group and more share their reaction to the Rams Rocket Mortgage Draft House.

news

Socios.com and Rams announce multi-platform marketing partnership

Rams superfan is rewarded with a surprise visit from the Championship Trophy

news

Rams Women's History Month Staff Showcase: Lexi Vonderlieth

In the fourth and final installment of a series for Women's History Month, theRams.com spotlights Vice President of Brand Strategy Lexi Vonderlieth.

news

Rams Women's History Month Staff Showcase: Tatum Texada

In the third of a series for Women's History Month, theRams.com spotlights corporate communications intern Tatum Texada.

news

Social Roundup: Social media reacts to Rams OL Andrew Whitworth's retirement announcement

Rams players, Legends & more share their reaction to the Rams OL Andrew Whitworth retiring from the NFL.

Advertising