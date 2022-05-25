AAPI Heritage Month Staff Showcase: Melissa Park

Melissa Park's experience as a member of the AAPI community is rooted in the accomplishments of her parents. Growing up, she saw the sacrifices they made first-hand and the influence it would later have on her as an adult.

"They uprooted their life, all they've known and all that was familiar to start a life here," Park said. "They adapted, they struggled, they worked and they stayed patient (even when they had every right to speak up) as they humbly built a life here. I am who I am today, because I witnessed what it took to swim in deep waters. I am and will live as someone who is forever grateful, because what I have comes from the sacrifice and love of those that came before me."