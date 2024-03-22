Aaron Donald explains decision to retire, reflects on career

In the video, Erica brings up Aaron's first retirement letter, which he was set to turn in on May 9, 2022, with the decision being effective on that date. It was written, emailed and ready to go, but ultimately not turned in.

Aaron said that was because he had always said he was going to retire after playing 8 years in the NFL. But after talking to head coach Sean McVay, and still feeling the feeling of winning a Super Bowl, he decided not to walk away, and they worked out a solution financially that made sense for both sides.

"That's the ultimate high," Aaron said of that team success of winning a Super Bowl.

Donald felt like he was able to accomplish everything he wanted to, and dreamed of, in his 10-year career. He said that coming into the NFL, he just wanted to get there, and become the best defensive tackle.

"But to be considered the best player in the National Football League, to be considered the best defensive player in the National Football League, to win as many individual accolades as I did, I just feel like there's nothing I didn't get to feel," Donald said. "From individual success to team success, I felt every low and every high I could feel from the game of football. Was able to make a good amount of money playing this game to be able to provide for my family.

"I dreamed big dreams, I had huge dreams, but I surpassed anything that I thought was possible."

While the Rams entered the 2023 season with the second-youngest roster in the NFL, which was reflected in the experience around Donald on their defense, it still brought him lots of energy and joy in his final season. Even though the Rams fell short of their ultimate goal, he was proud of how those young players played.

He said his goal in his last season was to have the same joy playing as he did when he was a kid.

"I didn't even expect us to be the team that we was, and I had a fun year," Donald said. "I got to enjoy every moment of that year. To watch the young guys grow and become the guys of the team and have success, and be a part of just taking it all in. That was my main thing going into this season was just to go back to how it was as a kid, just enjoy playing football again. That's what it was, and I felt like I got to do that."

Donald said the decision was one where "you just know," with no second-guessing. He said he was satisfied and at peace with everything, though the gravity of it dawned on him as he began taking off his equipment inside the visitors locker room in Detroit.

"I remember in the locker room taking my stuff off, eyes watering, 'last time I'm going to take my pads off with my jersey on ever again.' I'm like, 'Wow,'" Donald said. "I remember getting on one knee, untying my spikes, just like 'dang,' just looking around, 'this is the last time I'm ever going to do this.' My eyes just start watering. I'm just taking every moment in, because it was special to me, because I knew."

Donald also said he felt like he was able to help turn a lot of young players into the players they became, and was proud the growth of the organization from a team that won four games to a team that won a Super Bowl and is one of the most respected in the league.

He said he's leaving at peace, and on his own terms. He feels like he could still play at a high level, but reiterated his passion for the game isn't there anymore.

However, Donald knows he's leaving a team that has a promising future with young guys ready to take the next step.