Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Aaron Donald hosts football camp for local youth at Dymally High School in celebration of football field reopening 

Apr 24, 2023 at 08:00 AM
Nia Hyacinthe

Los Angeles Rams All-Pro defensive lineman and Super Bowl LVI Champion Aaron Donald hosted a free, coed football camp for more than 200 local youth in grades 2-8 at Mervyn M. Dymally High School, where the Watts Rams play their home games.

Donald joined Rams youth engagement coaches and members of the Dymally High School varsity football team to teach football techniques and fundamentals, offensive and defensive concepts, player alignment, and lead participants in agility and conditioning training. The camp concluded with closing remarks from Donald. All participating youth received a camp t-shirt.

During the past academic year, Dymally High School's field was unplayable. This not only affected the students who utilized the field but the entire community.

"Our field unfortunately was not playable for the past school year," said Darvina Bradley, principal of Dymally High School. "Our football team and soccer team were unable to utilize the field. We were able to get it refurbished with better materials down that wouldn't cause injury to our students. Now, we're excited to reopen this field officially. It means a lot to us and the community because we now get to bring back Friday night lights and build the school spirit lost over the last school year. Our community didn't get play or host games on their own field and own turf. We want to bring our community back to our school."

COMMUNITY PHOTOS: Aaron Donald joins the Watts Rams at Dymally Field for grand reopening & youth football clinic 

Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald joined the Watts Rams at Dymally Field for its grand reopening and youth football clinic. Take a look through the best photos of the Watts Rams enjoying their new field.

E_TOW12192
1 / 70
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW12726
2 / 70
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW12318
3 / 70
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW12089
4 / 70
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW12772
5 / 70
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW11625
6 / 70
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW12223
7 / 70
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW39415
8 / 70
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW12751
9 / 70
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW12764
10 / 70
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW12170
11 / 70
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW39282
12 / 70
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW11662
13 / 70
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW12339
14 / 70
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW12762
15 / 70
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW11795
16 / 70
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW39494
17 / 70
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW12782
18 / 70
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW39619
19 / 70
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW12627
20 / 70
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW12055
21 / 70
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW11406
22 / 70
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW11312
23 / 70
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW12804
24 / 70
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW12767
25 / 70
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW39585
26 / 70
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW11780
27 / 70
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW39301
28 / 70
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW39307
29 / 70
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW39554
30 / 70
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW39370
31 / 70
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW12135
32 / 70
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW12292
33 / 70
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW11601
34 / 70
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW12041
35 / 70
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW12265
36 / 70
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW12520
37 / 70
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW12065
38 / 70
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW12488
39 / 70
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW39536
40 / 70
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW12695
41 / 70
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW11467
42 / 70
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW11942
43 / 70
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW12828
44 / 70
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW12186
45 / 70
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW39398
46 / 70
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW11759
47 / 70
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW39283
48 / 70
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW11364
49 / 70
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW12788
50 / 70
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW11857
51 / 70
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW39305
52 / 70
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW12839
53 / 70
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW39350
54 / 70
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW12028
55 / 70
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW12586
56 / 70
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW39300
57 / 70
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW11296
58 / 70
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW39441
59 / 70
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW39428
60 / 70
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW11284
61 / 70
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW11835
62 / 70
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW11866
63 / 70
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW39279
64 / 70
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW12710
65 / 70
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW12007
66 / 70
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW39515
67 / 70
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW39580
68 / 70
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW11264
69 / 70
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW39484
70 / 70
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Many of the childern that attended the camp were members of the Watts Rams. The Watts Rams utilized the football field at Dymally High Schools for their practices before its closure. Watts Rams general manager, Marc Maye, spoke about the impact and sense of pride the Watts Rams will have now that they will be able to get back on their home turf.

"This is important to the Watts Rams because we call it our home field, but it's important to the community and to the kids because of its access. It gives them something. They don't have to go out of their community to have something nice like this. It gives them a sense of pride," said Maye. "When we go out and play at different areas, they see other fields and say, 'I want to play on that field.' Having this field for yourself gives hope. It gives hope to kids that feel like they deserve this just like everyone else does. This means a lot to our Watts Rams."

To learn more about the Rams' community efforts, please visit www.therams.com/community.

Related Content

news

Rams' latest push for AB 796 and regulation of California high school athletic trainers heads to Sacramento

Rams Vice President of Sports Medicine and Performance Reggie Scott and Director of Government Affairs Maria Camacho are headed to Sacramento to continue the push to get California high school athletic trainers properly licensed and certified.

news

Rams staff support and mentor local Los Angeles youth in BOSS Program

The Rams supported the Business of Student Success (BOSS) program as they culminated their sixth year mentoring young men throughout the Southern California region.

news

Rams support Second Annual Black Sports Business Symposium

The second annual Black Sports Business Symposium (BSBS), powered by ESPN, was held April 13-15 in Atlanta, GA, at the Mercedes Benz Stadium.

news

Rams host PLAY 60 Field Day at Brookside Elementary School in Oak Park

The Los Angeles Rams partnered with CalHOPE to host an NFL PLAY 60 Field Day for more than 560 Brookside Elementary School students (grades K-5).

news

Rams partner with Health Net & Shoes That Fit for PLAY 60 Field Day in Inglewood, CA

In partnership with Health Net and Shoes That Fit, the Los Angeles Rams hosted a PLAY 60 Field Day, shoe giveaway, and health screenings for more than 300 students (grades K-5) at Bennett-Kew Elementary School in Inglewood, CA.

news

Black Cooperative Impact Fund President Chair Robert Lewis is Rams' third 'pLAymaker' honoree of 2023

Robert Lewis of the Black Cooperative Impact Fund is the Los Angeles Rams' third "pLAymaker" honoree of 2023 for his work combating the racial wealth gap by investing in Black-owned businesses.

news

Rams celebrate Women's History Month with nine girls' flag football clinics for local youth

In celebration of Women's History Month, the Los Angeles Rams hosted nine girls' flag football clinics for local elementary, middle and high school students.

news

SoCal's top high school football players participate in Rams inaugural High School All-Star Experience

The Los Angeles Rams hosted the inaugural High School All-Star Experience 7-on-7 flag football tournament in partnership with Nike at the team's practice facility.

news

West Valley Food Pantry Executive Director Debbie Decker is the Rams' second 'pLAymaker' honoree of 2023

Debbie Decker of the West Valley Food Pantry is the Los Angeles Rams' second "pLAymaker" honoree of 2023 for her work helping combat food insecurity in the area.

news

Rams celebrate Read Across America Day with local elementary students

In celebration of Read Across America Day and in continuation of Rams Readers literacy program, the Los Angeles Rams visited three local elementary schools to read to students as part of the team's March Staff Day of Service.

news

Rams & EVERFI host virtual mental health session and movie screening for students nationwide

In continuation of the Los Angeles Rams' virtual Mental Health Series in strategic partnership with EVERFI from Blackbaud, and to culminate the team's Black History Month efforts, the team hosted a "Kingfish: The Story of Kenny Washington Speaker Series" webinar for thousands of students throughout the 32 NFL markets.

Advertising