Aaron Donald hosts football camp for local youth at Dymally High School in celebration of football field reopening 

Many of the childern that attended the camp were members of the Watts Rams. The Watts Rams utilized the football field at Dymally High Schools for their practices before its closure. Watts Rams general manager, Marc Maye, spoke about the impact and sense of pride the Watts Rams will have now that they will be able to get back on their home turf.

"This is important to the Watts Rams because we call it our home field, but it's important to the community and to the kids because of its access. It gives them something. They don't have to go out of their community to have something nice like this. It gives them a sense of pride," said Maye. "When we go out and play at different areas, they see other fields and say, 'I want to play on that field.' Having this field for yourself gives hope. It gives hope to kids that feel like they deserve this just like everyone else does. This means a lot to our Watts Rams."