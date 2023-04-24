Aaron Donald hosts football camp for local youth at Dymally High School in celebration of football field reopening 

Los Angeles Rams All-Pro defensive lineman and Super Bowl LVI Champion Aaron Donald hosted a free, coed football camp for more than 200 local youth in grades 2-8 at Mervyn M. Dymally High School, where the Watts Rams play their home games.
Donald joined Rams youth engagement coaches and members of the Dymally High School varsity football team to teach football techniques and fundamentals, offensive and defensive concepts, player alignment, and lead participants in agility and conditioning training. The camp concluded with closing remarks from Donald. All participating youth received a camp t-shirt.
During the past academic year, Dymally High School's field was unplayable. This not only affected the students who utilized the field but the entire community.
"Our field unfortunately was not playable for the past school year," said Darvina Bradley, principal of Dymally High School. "Our football team and soccer team were unable to utilize the field. We were able to get it refurbished with better materials down that wouldn't cause injury to our students. Now, we're excited to reopen this field officially. It means a lot to us and the community because we now get to bring back Friday night lights and build the school spirit lost over the last school year. Our community didn't get play or host games on their own field and own turf. We want to bring our community back to our school."
Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald joined the Watts Rams at Dymally Field for its grand reopening and youth football clinic. Take a look through the best photos of the Watts Rams enjoying their new field.
Many of the childern that attended the camp were members of the Watts Rams. The Watts Rams utilized the football field at Dymally High Schools for their practices before its closure. Watts Rams general manager, Marc Maye, spoke about the impact and sense of pride the Watts Rams will have now that they will be able to get back on their home turf.
"This is important to the Watts Rams because we call it our home field, but it's important to the community and to the kids because of its access. It gives them something. They don't have to go out of their community to have something nice like this. It gives them a sense of pride," said Maye. "When we go out and play at different areas, they see other fields and say, 'I want to play on that field.' Having this field for yourself gives hope. It gives hope to kids that feel like they deserve this just like everyone else does. This means a lot to our Watts Rams."
