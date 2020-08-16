Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey: The best rush-and-cover duo in the NFL?

The debate rages on regarding what's most important in the NFL, pass rush or pass coverage?

To be an elite defense, you better have special talents in both areas. And the Rams can consider themselves in a select subset of franchises that boast such a tandem.

Are Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey the best rush-and-cover duo in the league?

We'll try to quantify that in a moment, but let's start with a subjective sentiment that most readers here will find agreeable: We wouldn't trade them for any other pairing in the NFL.

After all, Donald and I might be in the mix for best rush-and-cover duo, and I can't cover a grill.

Every time the All-Pro defensive tackle posts a picture of himself flexing, the Hall of Fame should be reminded it's not too early to start chiseling Donald's bust – in fact, go ahead and make his the first to include abs.

As for Ramsey, his accolades aren't as superlative, but plenty of informed minds around the NFL still view him as a preeminent threat to passing offenses. You can include the Rams front office in that group, as they indirectly chose him over Marcus Peters to be their future at corner, and paid a steep price to do so.