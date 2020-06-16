PFF: Cam Akers is most elusive rookie RB entering 2020

There are a host of reasons to be excited about the addition of Cam Akers to the Rams' backfield. The latest one comes from the folks at scouting service Pro Football Focus (PFF), which on June 9 tabbed Los Angeles' highest draft pick this year as the most elusive rookie running back heading into the 2020 season.

"Comparing college numbers to the NFL is always tricky, but we've seen that missed tackle numbers and stats like yards after contact translate well to the NFL," PFF senior writer Ben Linsey wrote. "Last season, Akers forced a missed tackle on 32% of his touches and averaged nearly 4 rushing yards after contact per attempt."

Other metrics further reinforce this assessment.

Akers posted 231 carries for 1,144 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns in his final season at Florida State, then ran a 4.47-second 40-yard dash at this year's NFL Combine. Of those 1,144 yards, PFF said 904 came after contact.

Beyond those accomplishments, Akers is also a former high school quarterback. It's reasonable to think the field vision required to successfully play that position aided his development and transition into a full-time ball carrier in college.

"The talent speaks for itself," Rams southeast area scout Michael Pierce said on a May 6 post-draft show. "I mean, this is a complete back."