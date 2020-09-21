Tyler Higbee has career day against Eagles 

Sep 20, 2020 at 06:14 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Tyler Higbee had three touchdowns in 15 games last season. On Sunday against the Eagles, the Rams tight end matched the total.

Los Angeles' 37-19 road win at Philadelphia saw Higbee notch his first multi-touchdown game of his career, finishing with three on five receptions for 54 yards.

With the performance, Higbee became the first Rams player since Torry Holt in 2006 to have three touchdown catches in a single game.

"It just happened to work like that," Higbee told reporters during his postgame video conference from Lincoln Financial Field. "Not thinking too much of it, just trying to do my job. Ball found me today and I tried to capitalize on those opportunities. Shoutout Torry Holt, though."

Higbee was targeted a team-high five times by quarterback Jared Goff on Sunday, tied with wide receiver Cooper Kupp for most in the passing game.

Higbee's first target resulted in his first touchdown, a 4-yard completion from Goff which gave the Rams an early 7-0 lead after their first offensive series. Receptions of 13 and 6 yards later in the first half paved the way for a 3-yard touchdown catch, all on the same drive.

The Western Kentucky product's third and final touchdown came on a 28-yard pass deep down the left sideline from Goff, a play which helped extend the Rams' lead to 12 after a 33-yard field goal by Eagles kicker Jake Elliott had cut it to five 81 seconds earlier.

To hear Higbee tell it, he seemed to have an idea that he might have a shot at scoring after McVay made the play call.

"When he made the play call and I heard the play, I said, 'Oh, this might be six,'" said Higbee, who celebrated the score with an opera-like bow to the empty stands. "Then it happened to be number three. You're kind of running out of celebrations there and trying to play off the no crowd, and yeah, it was exciting."

Considering Higbee's strong finish to 2019 – he became the fourth tight end in NFL history to have four consecutive 100-yard receiving games and finished with franchise single-season tight end records for receptions (69) and receiving yards (734) – Sunday's performance in Philadelphia didn't shock McVay.

"Obviously big day for Higbee, having three touchdowns on five targets, but that's kind of what you expect," McVay told reporters in his postgame video conference. "He's done a great job."

Specific to his position, Higbee is the first Rams tight end to haul in three touchdown catches in a single game since Damone Johnson in 1988. The first of those three touchdown catches moved him into sixth all-time in franchise history for receiving touchdowns by a tight end.

After a historic run to conclude the 2019 season, it seems Higbee is carrying over last year's productive finish.

"Higbee's been dominant," Los Angeles wide receiver Robert Woods told reporters in his postgame video conference. "He's gotten opportunities since the end of last season to really showcase his abilities. I think he's just starting where he left off, starting off strong."

PHOTOS: Rams take on Philadelphia Eagles for first road game of season

The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
1 / 48

The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
2 / 48

The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
3 / 48

The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
4 / 48

The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
5 / 48

The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
6 / 48

The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
7 / 48

The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
8 / 48

The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
9 / 48

The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
10 / 48

The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
11 / 48

The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
12 / 48

The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
13 / 48

The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
14 / 48

The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
15 / 48

The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
16 / 48

The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
17 / 48

The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
18 / 48

The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
19 / 48

The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
20 / 48

The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
21 / 48

The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
22 / 48

The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
23 / 48

The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
24 / 48

The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
25 / 48

The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
26 / 48

The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
27 / 48

The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
28 / 48

The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
29 / 48

The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
30 / 48

The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
31 / 48

The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
32 / 48

The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
33 / 48

The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
34 / 48

The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
35 / 48

The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
36 / 48

The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
37 / 48

The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
38 / 48

The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
39 / 48

The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
40 / 48

The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
41 / 48

The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
42 / 48

The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
43 / 48

The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
Los Angeles Rams' Darious Williams (31) intercepts a pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (19) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
44 / 48

Los Angeles Rams' Darious Williams (31) intercepts a pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (19) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

Laurence Kesterson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
45 / 48

The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
46 / 48

The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
47 / 48

The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
48 / 48

The Los Angeles Rams kickoff Week 2 at Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey: The best rush-and-cover duo in the NFL?
news

Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey: The best rush-and-cover duo in the NFL?

J.B. Long takes a look inside the numbers to determine where Pro Bowlers Aaron Donald & Jalen Ramsey stack up against the other top rush-and-cover tandems in the league.
NFL defensive line rankings: Rams land at No. 8 on PFF's list
news

NFL defensive line rankings: Rams land at No. 8 on PFF's list

Scouting service Pro Football Focus regards the Rams' defensive line as one of the top 10 in the NFL entering the 2020 season. 
PFF: Jared Goff was top QB on big-time throws on 3rd/4th down in 2019
news

PFF: Jared Goff was top QB on big-time throws on 3rd/4th down in 2019

According to Pro Football Focus, Rams quarterback Jared Goff had excellent timing and ball placement on throws on third down and fourth down. 
PFF: Cam Akers is most elusive rookie RB entering 2020
news

PFF: Cam Akers is most elusive rookie RB entering 2020

Heading into the 2020 season, scouting service Pro Football Focus says the Rams' Cam Akers is the most elusive rookie running back. 
Three Rams make PFF's Top 101 Players of 2019
news

Three Rams make PFF's Top 101 Players of 2019

Where did defensive tackle Aaron Donald, tight end Tyler Higbee and linebacker Cory Littleton land on Pro Football Focus' Top 101 players for the 2019 season?
Examining the Rams' other top special teams performances from the 2019 season
news

Examining the Rams' other top special teams performances from the 2019 season

What were the top individual performances from members of the Los Angeles Rams' special teams this past season in the eyes of Pro Football Focus? We take a look here. 
Examining the Rams' other top individual defensive performances from the 2019 season
news

Examining the Rams' other top individual defensive performances from the 2019 season

What were the top individual performances from members of the Los Angeles Rams' defense this past season in the eyes of Pro Football Focus? We take a look here. 
Examining the Rams' other top individual offensive performances from the 2019 season
news

Examining the Rams' other top individual offensive performances from the 2019 season

What were the top individual performances from members of the Los Angeles Rams' offense this past season in the eyes of Pro Football Focus? We take a look here. 
PFF's top-graded Ram on special teams: TE Johnny Mundt
news

PFF's top-graded Ram on special teams: TE Johnny Mundt

Pro Football Focus says the Rams' top special teams player this season was tight end Johnny Mundt. Here's why. 
PFF's top-graded Ram on defense: DT Aaron Donald
news

PFF's top-graded Ram on defense: DT Aaron Donald

Pro Football Focus says the Rams' top defensive player this season was defensive tackle Aaron Donald. Here's why. 
PFF's top-graded Ram on offense: TE Tyler Higbee
news

PFF's top-graded Ram on offense: TE Tyler Higbee

Pro Football Focus says the Rams' top offensive player this season was tight end Tyler Higbee. Here's why. 

Advertising