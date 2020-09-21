Tyler Higbee has career day against Eagles 

Higbee was targeted a team-high five times by quarterback Jared Goff on Sunday, tied with wide receiver Cooper Kupp for most in the passing game.

Higbee's first target resulted in his first touchdown, a 4-yard completion from Goff which gave the Rams an early 7-0 lead after their first offensive series. Receptions of 13 and 6 yards later in the first half paved the way for a 3-yard touchdown catch, all on the same drive.

The Western Kentucky product's third and final touchdown came on a 28-yard pass deep down the left sideline from Goff, a play which helped extend the Rams' lead to 12 after a 33-yard field goal by Eagles kicker Jake Elliott had cut it to five 81 seconds earlier.

To hear Higbee tell it, he seemed to have an idea that he might have a shot at scoring after McVay made the play call.