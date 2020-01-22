Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Examining the Rams' other top individual offensive performances from the 2019 season

Jan 22, 2020 at 09:38 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Last week, theRams.com highlighted Pro Football Focus' (PFF) highest-graded Rams offensive player, tight end Tyler Higbee.

This week, we're taking a broader look at other noteworthy performances by him and his teammates throughout the season. In the first of a three part series, here's a look at notable games put together by L.A.'s offensive players according to data compiled by PFF.

QB Jared Goff: Week 14 vs. Seattle, 85.6 passing grade.

Statistically, Goff finished 22 of 31 for 293 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in a 28-12 Rams win. Of those 31 pass attempts, Goff was 11 for 13 on throws 0-9 yards past the line of scrimmage and a perfect 9 for 9 on pass attempts 10-19 yards from the line of scrimmage.

"Goff may have thrown two interceptions—one of which had pressure in his face and the other was a miscommunication with his receiver—but outside of those two plays, he was able to keep the Rams' offense moving downfield with some big strikes and consistent throws off play-action bootlegs," PFF said in its Refocused article for that game.

RB Todd Gurley: Week 13 at Arizona, 91.5 run grade.

Gurley tallied 19 carries for 95 yards and one touchdown, plus one reception for 20 yards in a 34-7 Rams win. A 90.0 or higher is considered an elite grade by PFF.

When it came to directional yards per carry, Gurley was effective no matter where he ran through or off of. PFF's data says he averaged at least 5.0 yards per attempt running off the left edge with a tight end blocking, between the left guard and center, between the center and the right guard, and off the right tackle.

WR Cooper Kupp: Week 8 vs. Cincinnati, 91.3 receiving grade.

Unsurprisingly, Kupp's seven catches for 220 yards and one touchdown in a 24-10 L.A. win in London remained his highest-graded receiving performance of the season. Those 220 yards set a new single-game career-high for Kupp.

The former Eastern Washington star was most effective between the numbers and outside right on targets 10-19 yards from the line of scrimmage. Between the numbers, he caught all three of his targets with 79 of his receiving yards coming in that range, including 39 yards after the catch. Outside right, he hauled in his 65-yard touchdown catch which gave him a perfect 158.3 rating when targeted. Of those 65 yards, 50 came after the catch.

"The highlight of his day was a 65-yard touchdown late in the first half, but he had plenty of big plays working over the middle of the field all day in this one," PFF wrote in its refocused article for the game.

WR Robert Woods: Week 14 vs. Seattle, 83.9 receiving grade.

Finishing with 7 catches for 98 yards and a touchdown in a 28-12 Rams win, Woods was targeted across all three segments of the field and saw success across a variety of target depths.

On throws 10-19 yards from the line of scrimmage, he hauled in all four of his targets and collected 61 of his 98 receiving yards.

WR Brandin Cooks: Week 3 at Cleveland, 77.4 receiving grade.

Cooks caught 8 of 12 targets for a team-high 112 yards with only one drop in a 20-13 L.A. victory in Cleveland.

While just over half of his targets were outside left (7), he was most effective over the middle and outside right on pass attempts 10-19 yards from the line of scrimmage in this game, corralling all five targets for 85 of his 112 yards.

TE Tyler Higbee: Week 5 at Seattle, 93.8 receiving grade.

Higbee also received a pass-blocking grade of 77.4. When involved as a receiver, hauled in all three of his targets from Goff for 47 receiving yards.

Though Higbee tallied seven catches for 107 yards and a touchdown against the Cardinals in Week 13, that performance – while still considered elite – graded out at 90.1.

TE Gerald Everett: Week 5 at Seattle, 90.5 receiving grade.

Everett grabbed 7 of 10 targets for a team-high 132 receiving yards. He was most effective on targets 10-19 yards from the line of scrimmage, collecting 90 of his receiving yards in that range with 47 yards after the catch.

The offensive line: pass blocking, at Atlanta, 89.0; run blocking at Seattle, 72.4.

Goff compiled 291 passing yards and two touchdowns, but it was the third time this season that the Rams' offensive line didn't allow a sack. The Rams' run game averaged 4.6 yards per carry against the Seahawks, tied third-best in a single game this season (it also averaged 4.6 against the Seahawks in Week 14).

