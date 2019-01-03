Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Aaron Donald Named NFC Defensive Player of the Month for December 

Jan 03, 2019 at 06:30 AM
Myles Simmons of the Los Angeles Rams at the Agoura Hills Office, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Agoura Hills, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
Myles Simmons

Rams Insider

For the second time in the 2018 season, defensive tackle Aaron Donald has been named NFC Defensive Player of the Month.

Donald earned the award for his December, during which he racked up 6.0 sacks, nine tackles for loss, 13 quarterback hits, and a forced fumble in five games.

PHOTOS: 20.5 Aaron Donald Sacks

Look back at Aaron Donald's 20.5 sacks of the 2018 regular season.

HU002921
1 / 35
HIRO UENO
Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams sacks quarterback (8) Kirt Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings during the Rams 38-31 victory over the Vikings in an NFL Week 4 Thursday Night Football game, Thursday, September 27, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
2 / 35

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams sacks quarterback (8) Kirt Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings during the Rams 38-31 victory over the Vikings in an NFL Week 4 Thursday Night Football game, Thursday, September 27, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

JL7_3250
3 / 35
Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams sacks quarterback (9) Matthew Stafford of the Detroit Lions and causes a fumble during the Rams 30-16 victory over the Lions to win the NFC West in a Week 13 NFL football game, Sunday, December 3, 2018, in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
4 / 35

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams sacks quarterback (9) Matthew Stafford of the Detroit Lions and causes a fumble during the Rams 30-16 victory over the Lions to win the NFC West in a Week 13 NFL football game, Sunday, December 3, 2018, in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

JL7_5858
5 / 35
Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates with teammate (50) Samson Ebukam after a sack against the Minnesota Vikings during the Rams 38-31 victory over the Vikings in an NFL Week 4 Thursday Night Football game, Thursday, September 27, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
6 / 35

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates with teammate (50) Samson Ebukam after a sack against the Minnesota Vikings during the Rams 38-31 victory over the Vikings in an NFL Week 4 Thursday Night Football game, Thursday, September 27, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) is sacked by Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
7 / 35

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) is sacked by Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
JL7_5767
8 / 35
JL7_5823
9 / 35
Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams sacks quarterback (8) Kirt Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings during the Rams 38-31 victory over the Vikings in an NFL Week 4 Thursday Night Football game, Thursday, September 27, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
10 / 35

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams sacks quarterback (8) Kirt Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings during the Rams 38-31 victory over the Vikings in an NFL Week 4 Thursday Night Football game, Thursday, September 27, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams sacks (3) Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 33-31 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 5 football game at CenturyLink Field, Sunday, October 7, 2018, in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
11 / 35

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams sacks (3) Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 33-31 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 5 football game at CenturyLink Field, Sunday, October 7, 2018, in Seattle, WA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams sacks quarterback (3) CJ Bethard of the San Francisco 49ers during the Rams 39-10 victory over the 49ers in a Week 7 NFL football game, Sunday, October 21, 2018, in Santa Clara, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
12 / 35

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams sacks quarterback (3) CJ Bethard of the San Francisco 49ers during the Rams 39-10 victory over the 49ers in a Week 7 NFL football game, Sunday, October 21, 2018, in Santa Clara, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams sacks quarterback (8) Kirt Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings and celebrates during the Rams 38-31 victory over the Vikings in an NFL Week 4 Thursday Night Football game, Thursday, September 27, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
13 / 35

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams sacks quarterback (8) Kirt Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings and celebrates during the Rams 38-31 victory over the Vikings in an NFL Week 4 Thursday Night Football game, Thursday, September 27, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams sacks quarterback (4) Case Keenum of the Denver Broncos during the Rams 23-20 victory over the Broncos in an NFL Week 6 football game, Sunday, October 14, 2018, in Denver, CO. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
14 / 35

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams sacks quarterback (4) Case Keenum of the Denver Broncos during the Rams 23-20 victory over the Broncos in an NFL Week 6 football game, Sunday, October 14, 2018, in Denver, CO. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams sacks quarterback (4) Case Keenum of the Denver Broncos and celebrates during the Rams 23-20 victory over the Broncos in an NFL Week 6 football game, Sunday, October 14, 2018, in Denver, CO. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
15 / 35

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams sacks quarterback (4) Case Keenum of the Denver Broncos and celebrates during the Rams 23-20 victory over the Broncos in an NFL Week 6 football game, Sunday, October 14, 2018, in Denver, CO. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after a sack against the San Francisco 49ers during the Rams 39-10 victory over the 49ers in a Week 7 NFL football game, Sunday, October 21, 2018, in Santa Clara, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
16 / 35

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after a sack against the San Francisco 49ers during the Rams 39-10 victory over the 49ers in a Week 7 NFL football game, Sunday, October 21, 2018, in Santa Clara, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Michael Brockers (90) and defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) sack San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard (3) during an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 (Hiro Ueno/Rams).
17 / 35

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Michael Brockers (90) and defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) sack San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard (3) during an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 (Hiro Ueno/Rams).

HIRO UENO
Defensive end (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback during the Rams 39-10 victory over the 49ers in an NFL Week 07 football game at Levi's Stadium, Sunday, October 21, 2018, in Santa Clara, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
18 / 35

Defensive end (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback during the Rams 39-10 victory over the 49ers in an NFL Week 07 football game at Levi's Stadium, Sunday, October 21, 2018, in Santa Clara, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Defensive end (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback during the Rams 39-10 victory over the 49ers in an NFL Week 07 football game at Levi's Stadium, Sunday, October 21, 2018, in Santa Clara, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
19 / 35

Defensive end (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback during the Rams 39-10 victory over the 49ers in an NFL Week 07 football game at Levi's Stadium, Sunday, October 21, 2018, in Santa Clara, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard (3) during an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 (Hiro Ueno/Rams).
20 / 35

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard (3) during an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 (Hiro Ueno/Rams).

HIRO UENO
Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams sacks quarterback (12) Aaron Rogers of the Green Bay Packers during the Rams 29-27 victory over the Packers in an NFL Week 8 regular season football game, Sunday, October 28, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
21 / 35

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams sacks quarterback (12) Aaron Rogers of the Green Bay Packers during the Rams 29-27 victory over the Packers in an NFL Week 8 regular season football game, Sunday, October 28, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) during an NFL Football game, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)
22 / 35

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) during an NFL Football game, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)

HIRO UENO
Defensive end (99) Aaron Donald and Defensive lineman (90) Michael Brockers of the Los Angeles Rams celebrate a sack versus the San Francisco 49ers as the Rams 39-10 victory over the 49ers in an NFL Week 07 football game at Levi's Stadium, Sunday, October 21, 2018, in Santa Clara, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)
23 / 35

Defensive end (99) Aaron Donald and Defensive lineman (90) Michael Brockers of the Los Angeles Rams celebrate a sack versus the San Francisco 49ers as the Rams 39-10 victory over the 49ers in an NFL Week 07 football game at Levi's Stadium, Sunday, October 21, 2018, in Santa Clara, CA. (Will Navarro/Rams)

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams sacks quarterback (12) Aaron Rogers of the Green Bay Packers and celebrates during the Rams 29-27 victory over the Packers in an NFL Week 8 regular season football game, Sunday, October 28, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
24 / 35

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams sacks quarterback (12) Aaron Rogers of the Green Bay Packers and celebrates during the Rams 29-27 victory over the Packers in an NFL Week 8 regular season football game, Sunday, October 28, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)
25 / 35

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)

HIRO UENO
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) celebrates a sack during an NFL Football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)
26 / 35

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) celebrates a sack during an NFL Football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)

HIRO UENO
Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams sacks quarterback (9) Matthew Stafford of the Detroit Lions during the Rams 30-16 victory over the Lions to win the NFC West in a Week 13 NFL football game, Sunday, December 3, 2018, in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
27 / 35

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams sacks quarterback (9) Matthew Stafford of the Detroit Lions during the Rams 30-16 victory over the Lions to win the NFC West in a Week 13 NFL football game, Sunday, December 3, 2018, in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Los Angeles Rams nose tackle Ndamukong Suh (93) and defensive end Aaron Donald (99) celebrate a sack during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)
28 / 35

Los Angeles Rams nose tackle Ndamukong Suh (93) and defensive end Aaron Donald (99) celebrate a sack during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)

HIRO UENO
Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)
29 / 35

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)

HIRO UENO
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) is sacked by Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) and nose tackle Ndamukong Suh (93) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)
30 / 35

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) is sacked by Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) and nose tackle Ndamukong Suh (93) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)

HIRO UENO
DB1_9675
31 / 35
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) sacks Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)
32 / 35

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) sacks Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)

HIRO UENO
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) celebrates a sack during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)
33 / 35

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) celebrates a sack during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)

HIRO UENO
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is sacked by Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) during an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)
34 / 35

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is sacked by Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) during an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Hiro Ueno/Rams)

HIRO UENO
HU002836
35 / 35
HIRO UENO
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Overall in 2018, Donald finished the regular season with a franchise-record 20.5 sacks — a figure that led the league, and set a new NFL record for sacks by a defensive tackle. Donald also finished No. 1 with 25 tackles for loss, and set a new career high with 41 quarterback hits.

Donald also was named NFC Player of the Month for his October, when he recorded 8.0 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, 12 quarterback hits, and a forced fumble/recovery.

Ironically, Donald had never won an NFC Player of the Month award before 2018 — even in his AP Defensive Player of the Year season in 2017.

Overall, this is Los Angeles' fourth NFC Player of the Month award. Running back Todd Gurley was the NFC Offensive Player of the Month for October, and quarterback Jared Goff earned the same honor for his September performances.

The Rams will be on the practice field on Thursday before having a couple days off for the playoff bye week.

Related Content

news

Cooper Kupp named September's NFC Offensive Player of the Month

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Month for September. 
news

Johnny Hekker named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month for October

Rams punter Johnny Hekker's October performance has earned him NFC Special Teams Player of the Month honors. 
news

Gurley, Donald Named NFC Players of the Month 

RB Todd Gurley and DT Aaron Donald have been named as the NFC's Offensive and Defensive Players of the Month for October. 
news

Goff Named NFC Player of the Month

QB Jared Goff has earned his first conference Player of the Month award for his stellar September.
news

Gurley Named December's NFC Offensive Player of the Month

With 749 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns in four games, RB Todd Gurley has been named the NFC's Offensive Player of the Month. It's the second time this season he's won the award.
news

Zuerlein Named November NFC Special Teams Player of the Month

For the second time in 2017, K Greg Zuerlein has been named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month.

news

Zuerlein Named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month

Kicker Greg Zuerlein scored 51 points in October, connecting on 14 field goals and nine extra- point attempts.

news

Gurley Named NFC Offensive Player of the Month

Finishing September with 381 yards from scrimmage and six total touchdowns, RB Todd Gurley has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Month.
Advertising