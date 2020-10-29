Johnny Hekker named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month for October

Rams punter Johnny Hekker has been named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month for October, it was announced Thursday morning on NFL Network's Good Morning Football.

Hekker owned a net average of 42.6 yards per punt on 21 punts this month with a long of 63 against both the Bears and the 49ers. Of those 21 punts, 13 were downed inside the opponent's 20-yard line. His performance against the Bears – five punts landing at or inside the opponent's 10-yard line – earned him NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors for Week 7.