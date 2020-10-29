Johnny Hekker named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month for October

Oct 29, 2020 at 05:29 AM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

RAMS2020_HekkerNFCPOTM(16x9)

Rams punter Johnny Hekker has been named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month for October, it was announced Thursday morning on NFL Network's Good Morning Football.

Hekker owned a net average of 42.6 yards per punt on 21 punts this month with a long of 63 against both the Bears and the 49ers. Of those 21 punts, 13 were downed inside the opponent's 20-yard line. His performance against the Bears – five punts landing at or inside the opponent's 10-yard line – earned him NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors for Week 7.

This is the second time in his career Hekker has earned player of the month recognition, last receiving the distinction in December of the 2016 season.

Related Content

news

Aaron Donald Named NFC Defensive Player of the Month for December 

For the second time in the 2018 season, DT Aaron Donald has been named NFC Defensive Player of the Month. 
news

Gurley, Donald Named NFC Players of the Month 

RB Todd Gurley and DT Aaron Donald have been named as the NFC's Offensive and Defensive Players of the Month for October. 
news

Goff Named NFC Player of the Month

QB Jared Goff has earned his first conference Player of the Month award for his stellar September.
news

Gurley Named December's NFC Offensive Player of the Month

With 749 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns in four games, RB Todd Gurley has been named the NFC's Offensive Player of the Month. It's the second time this season he's won the award.
news

Zuerlein Named November NFC Special Teams Player of the Month

For the second time in 2017, K Greg Zuerlein has been named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month.

news

Zuerlein Named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month

Kicker Greg Zuerlein scored 51 points in October, connecting on 14 field goals and nine extra- point attempts.

news

Gurley Named NFC Offensive Player of the Month

Finishing September with 381 yards from scrimmage and six total touchdowns, RB Todd Gurley has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Month.

Advertising