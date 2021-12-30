Aaron Donald named December's NFC Defensive Player of the Month

Aaron Donald's dominant stretch of performances over the last four games has been recognized accordingly.
The Rams defensive lineman was named NFC Defensive Player of the Month for December, it was announced Thursday morning on NFL Network's Good Morning Football.
Donald collected six of his 12 sacks on the season this month, highlighted by three sacks, five total tackles, three QB hits and one pass breakup that led directly to an interception in the Rams' Week 14 win over the Cardinals in Arizona on Monday Night Football. It was his first multi-sack game this season and earned him NFC Defensive Player of the Week for that week. Additionally, Donald became the fourth player since 1982 with at least eight sacks in each of his first eight seasons and the only player with at least 10 sacks in each of the past five seasons.
Overall, Donald also recorded 20 total tackles (eight for loss), eight QB hits and two forced fumbles in addition to those six sacks in the month of December.
This is Donald's third player of the month recognition of his career and first since December 2018. He joins wide receiver Cooper Kupp as Rams players to earn player of the month honors this season; Kupp received NFC Offensive Player of the Month for September and October.