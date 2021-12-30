Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Aaron Donald named December's NFC Defensive Player of the Month

Dec 30, 2021 at 05:29 AM
Aaron Donald﻿'s dominant stretch of performances over the last four games has been recognized accordingly.

The Rams defensive lineman was named NFC Defensive Player of the Month for December, it was announced Thursday morning on NFL Network's Good Morning Football.

Donald collected six of his 12 sacks on the season this month, highlighted by three sacks, five total tackles, three QB hits and one pass breakup that led directly to an interception in the Rams' Week 14 win over the Cardinals in Arizona on Monday Night Football. It was his first multi-sack game this season and earned him NFC Defensive Player of the Week for that week. Additionally, Donald became the fourth player since 1982 with at least eight sacks in each of his first eight seasons and the only player with at least 10 sacks in each of the past five seasons.

Overall, Donald also recorded 20 total tackles (eight for loss), eight QB hits and two forced fumbles in addition to those six sacks in the month of December.

This is Donald's third player of the month recognition of his career and first since December 2018. He joins wide receiver Cooper Kupp as Rams players to earn player of the month honors this season; Kupp received NFC Offensive Player of the Month for September and October.

Related Content

news

Sony Michel helping power Rams' push toward postseason

The Rams finished the month of December undefeated, and it wasn't a coincidence that Sony Michel's efforts correlated with that success. 
news

Brandon Powell named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 16

Rams wide receiver Brandon Powell's explosive punt return for a touchdown against the Vikings has earned him NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors for Week 16. 
news

First Look: Rams wrap up regular season road schedule taking on Ravens in Baltimore

An early preview of Sunday's Week 17 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. 
news

The NFC Playoff Picture in Week 17, and what's at stake for the Rams

The Rams are currently the No. 3 seed in the NFC, with big game against the Ravens ahead on Sunday. 
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 17

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 17 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. 
news

McVay: Ernest Jones and Darrell Henderson Jr. to be placed on Injured Reserve, plus updates on Greg Gaines, Ben Skowronek and Brian Allen

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides injury updates on linebacker Ernest Jones, running back Darrell Henderson Jr., defensive lineman Greg Gaines, wide receiver Ben Skowronek and offensive lineman Brian Allen as the team begins preparing for Week 17 against the Ravens. 
news

Travin Howard steps up at linebacker in Rams' win over Vikings

When Ernest Jones went down with an ankle injury, Travin Howard was the Rams' next man up at linebacker and delivered a critical performance in Week 16. 
news

Los Rams aseguran su lugar en los playoffs y ya son líderes del Oeste tras ganar en Minnesota

Contribuciones de ofensiva, defensa y equipos especiales permiten a Los Ángeles cumplir su primer objetivo de la temporada.
news

Rams-Ravens kickoff moved to 10 a.m. pacific time

The NFL on Monday announced a new kickoff time for the Rams' Week 17 road game against the Ravens.
news

Brandon Powell sparks Rams with second-half punt return for touchdown against Vikings

Wide receiver Brandon Powell made perhaps the Rams' biggest special teams play of the season with his 61-yard punt return for a touchdown against the Vikings.
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Brandon Powell, Travin Howard, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp react to Week 16 win over Vikings

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, wide receiver Brandon Powell, linebacker Travin Howard, quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp's postgame press conferences following their 30-23 win over the Vikings on Sunday in Minneapolis. 
