Aaron Donald named December's NFC Defensive Player of the Month

Donald collected six of his 12 sacks on the season this month, highlighted by three sacks, five total tackles, three QB hits and one pass breakup that led directly to an interception in the Rams' Week 14 win over the Cardinals in Arizona on Monday Night Football. It was his first multi-sack game this season and earned him NFC Defensive Player of the Week for that week. Additionally, Donald became the fourth player since 1982 with at least eight sacks in each of his first eight seasons and the only player with at least 10 sacks in each of the past five seasons.