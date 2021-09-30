Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Cooper Kupp named September's NFC Offensive Player of the Month

Sep 30, 2021 at 05:30 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Month for September, it was announced Thursday morning on NFL Network's Good Morning Football.

Kupp has amassed 25 receptions for 367 yards and five touchdowns through the Rams' first three games. His 367 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns, currently lead the NFL, while his 25 catches are tied with the Packers' Davante Adams for most in the NFL.

Most recently, Kupp had nine catches for 96 yards and two touchdowns in the Rams' 34-24 Week 3 win over the Bucs, marking the first time in his career with back-to-back two-touchdown games. The first of those two games was his nine catches for 163 yards and two touchdowns in the Rams' 27-24 Week 2 win over the Colts, his best statistical performance in September. He opened the season with seven catches for 108 yards and one touchdown in the Rams' 34-14 win over the Bears.

Collectively, it helped the Rams start 3-0 for the third time in four seasons.

Kupp is the only player in the league with at least 95 receiving yards in each of the first three weeks of the season and is one of four players with a touchdown reception in each week.

This is the first time Kupp has received player of the month recognition in his five-year NFL career. He joins Torry Holt (October, 2003), Pro Football Hall of Famer Isaac Bruce (October, 1995) and Henry Ellard (December, 1988) as the only Rams wide receivers to earn the honor.

