Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Aaron Donald: "No pain. I feel healthy." 

Jan 13, 2021 at 04:24 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

"Unless something unforeseen happens, The Terminator will be ready."

Those were Rams head coach Sean McVay's words on Tuesday when asked about the status of defensive lineman Aaron Donald as Donald deals with a rib injury.

Donald doesn't know when McVay began calling him that, but being the machine he is, he does know this: He will be ready to go for Saturday's divisional round playoff game against the Packers in Green Bay. (1:35 p.m. PT, FOX).

"No pain," Donald said during a video conference with reporters Wednesday. "I feel healthy."

Donald sustained the rib injury with 10:04 remaining in the third quarter of last Saturday's wild card game, and he said it was a result of Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson fell on him and "the way my body twisted" as the play ended.

"At first it was just like, dang, you know? You didn't know superman could get hurt,'" Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers said, when asked about his reaction to Donald's injury. "Stop playing, get up, you can breathe. Seeing him, he was like, 'bruh, I don't know,' I was like, 'Oh man, this is serious.'"

Donald initially went to the locker room but later returned to the Rams' sideline. While he didn't go back onto the field, Donald emphasized the injury wasn't serious.

"Man, my damn side is just sore," Donald said, when asked for specifics. "I'm good."

The recently-named First Team All-Pro selection finished with three total tackles (two for loss), two sacks and three QB hits prior to exiting last week's game. Given where his health is now, and with three days between now and the Rams' next game, he feels he'll be ready to go for this week's game against the Packers.

"I ain't going to go out there if I feel like I can't help these guys win," Donald said. "The way I'm feeling right now, and then it's only Wednesday and we've got until Saturday, I'm not too worried about it."

McVay said they planned to "rest him the whole week and be as smart as possible" with him. At the same time, "he was just in there getting a workout in the weight room," McVay said, "and he looked like he's feeling pretty good to me."

Donald said he doesn't know if he will wear any sort of protective gear around his ribs, but stressed that he's healthy.

"All I can tell you right now is I feel good, I feel strong, and I'll be ready come Saturday," Donald said.

PHOTOS: Rams get ready for divisional playoff matchup against Green Bay

The Los Angeles Rams hit the practice field on Wednesday in preparation of their divisional playoff matchup with the Green Bay Packers. Check out the top shots from Wednesday's practice!

E_TOWL2859
1 / 37
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL6633
2 / 37
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL7496
3 / 37
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL7466
4 / 37
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL2867
5 / 37
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL7507
6 / 37
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL7488
7 / 37
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL7483
8 / 37
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL7443
9 / 37
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL7532
10 / 37
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL7431
11 / 37
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL6564
12 / 37
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL7438
13 / 37
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL7305
14 / 37
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL7392
15 / 37
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL7399
16 / 37
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL7474
17 / 37
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL7353
18 / 37
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL7239
19 / 37
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL7280
20 / 37
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL7252
21 / 37
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL7273
22 / 37
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL6712
23 / 37
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL7312
24 / 37
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL7263
25 / 37
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL7216
26 / 37
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL7416
27 / 37
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL6576
28 / 37
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL7189
29 / 37
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL7173
30 / 37
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL7167
31 / 37
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL6729
32 / 37
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL6694
33 / 37
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL6625
34 / 37
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL6611
35 / 37
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL6604
36 / 37
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL6585
37 / 37
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Cam Akers eager to build on historic playoff debut

While happy with his performance against the Seahawks, Rams running back Cam Akers knows a similar effort will be needed for Los Angeles to win Saturday's game against the Green Bay Packers. 
news

Opposing View: Packers head coach Matt LaFleur on coaching against "great friend" and Rams head coach Sean McVay 

Between Washington and Los Angeles, Matt LaFleur and Sean McVay worked together for a combined five years. They'll face off as head coaches for the first time in Saturday's divisional round playoff game between the Packers and Rams. 
news

From the Podium: Rams look ahead to Saturday's divisional round playoff game vs. Packers

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, wide receiver Robert Woods, running back Cam Akers and defensive coordinator Brandon Staley's Tuesday virtual media sessions. 
news

Notable Rams-Packers games through the years

Ahead of Saturday's divisional round playoff game, theRams.com looks back on some notable Rams-Packers games in series history. 
news

First Look: Rams head to Green Bay to take on Packers in divisional round

An early preview of Saturday's divisional round playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers. 
news

Rams defense came up with timely takeaways and stops against Seahawks, will need them again against Packers

Much like they did throughout the regular season, the Rams' defense made momentum-changing plays when it mattered most in last Saturday's Wild Card win over the Seahawks. That will be needed again in the divisional round against the Packers this weekend. 
news

McVay: John Wolford, Aaron Donald, David Edwards and Cooper Kupp day-to-day; Donald and Kupp expected to play against Packers

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides the latest on the statuses of quarterback John Wolford, defensive lineman Aaron Donald, offensive lineman David Edwards and wide receiver Cooper Kupp as they start preparing for the Packers. 
news

Rams to travel to Green Bay to face Packers in divisional round

The No. 6 seed Rams' divisional round playoff matchup is set: They're headed to Green Bay to take on the No. 1 seed Packers. 
news

How Saints-Bears impacts the Rams' divisional round opponent

As we wait to find out who the Rams will face in the Divisional Round, here's a brief overview of how Sunday's Saints-Bears Wild Card game will impact who they will face next as well as the rest of the NFC playoff picture. 
news

Cam Akers: Rams vs. Seahawks Wild Card Spotlight

A look at every big play from RB Cam Akers' milestone performance against the Seattle Seahawks
news

From the Podium: Rams react to 30-20 Wild Card playoff win over Seahawks 

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, cornerback Darious Williams, quarterback Jared Goff, offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth and safety John Johnson III's postgame virtual media sessions. 

Advertising