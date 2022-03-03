Aaron Donald's Top Five plays from 2021 season

Over the next several days, theRams.com will revisit the top five plays from select players' 2021 seasons.
The series continues with the best of defensive lineman Aaron Donald:
5) Forced fumble vs. Jaguars in Week 13
Jarring the ball loose from Jaguars running back James Robinson with Jalen Ramsey scooping it up, Donald helped set up the Rams' first points of the game and set the tone early defensively in a 37-7 blowout win over the Jaguars.
4) Sacking Kyler Murray on first play of game at Cardinals in Week 14
Similar to the week before, this was yet another tone-setting play from Donald, only this time it was prophetic of his performance to come. He finished the game with three sacks overall, plus three tackles for loss.
3) Sacking Murray on final play of game at Cardinals in Week 14
The third and final sack by Donald in this game fittingly came on the final play of the game to clinch the Rams' 30-23 victory.
2) Pressuring Jimmy Garoppolo into errant throw in NFC Championship game
Garoppolo tried to avoid the sack, but it proved to be a costly mistake: The ball went through the hands of running back JaMycal Hasty and into the arms of linebacker Travin Howard to send the Rams to Super Bowl LVI.
1) Pressuring Joe Burrow into errant throw in Super Bowl LVI
The play that clinched the Rams' first Super Bowl title in Los Angeles. Enough said.
From fresh gameday fits to clinching the Super Bowl victory to celebrating at the Championship Parade, take a look through the best moments of Los Angeles Rams DL Aaron Donald's 2021 season.