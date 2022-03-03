Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Aaron Donald's Top Five plays from 2021 season

Mar 03, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Over the next several days, theRams.com will revisit the top five plays from select players' 2021 seasons.

The series continues with the best of defensive lineman Aaron Donald﻿:

5) Forced fumble vs. Jaguars in Week 13

Jarring the ball loose from Jaguars running back James Robinson with Jalen Ramsey scooping it up, Donald helped set up the Rams' first points of the game and set the tone early defensively in a 37-7 blowout win over the Jaguars.

4) Sacking Kyler Murray on first play of game at Cardinals in Week 14

Similar to the week before, this was yet another tone-setting play from Donald, only this time it was prophetic of his performance to come. He finished the game with three sacks overall, plus three tackles for loss.

Related Links

3) Sacking Murray on final play of game at Cardinals in Week 14

The third and final sack by Donald in this game fittingly came on the final play of the game to clinch the Rams' 30-23 victory.

2) Pressuring Jimmy Garoppolo into errant throw in NFC Championship game

Garoppolo tried to avoid the sack, but it proved to be a costly mistake: The ball went through the hands of running back JaMycal Hasty and into the arms of linebacker Travin Howard to send the Rams to Super Bowl LVI.

1) Pressuring Joe Burrow into errant throw in Super Bowl LVI

The play that clinched the Rams' first Super Bowl title in Los Angeles. Enough said.

BEST PHOTOS: The season that cemented Rams DL Aaron Donald's legacy | Best of 2021

From fresh gameday fits to clinching the Super Bowl victory to celebrating at the Championship Parade, take a look through the best moments of Los Angeles Rams DL Aaron Donald's 2021 season.

E_JMP_4093
1 / 126
JOHN MCGILLEN/NFL
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Baltimore Ravens during Week 17 of the 2021 regular season.
2 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Baltimore Ravens during Week 17 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Defensive lineman (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after forcing an incomplete pass late in the game on 4th down against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI, February 13, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. The Rams won 23-20. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
3 / 126

Defensive lineman (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after forcing an incomplete pass late in the game on 4th down against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI, February 13, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. The Rams won 23-20. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2021 season.
4 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
5 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) enters the field with teammates during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, October 3, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
6 / 126

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) enters the field with teammates during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, October 3, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Ben Liebenberg/2021 National Football League
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
7 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4 of the 2021 season.
8 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Houston Texans in Week 8 of the 2021 season.
9 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Houston Texans in Week 8 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers during Week 18 of the 2021 regular season.
10 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers during Week 18 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2021 season.
11 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2021 season.

Derek Campbell/ LA Rams
E_TOW00058
12 / 126
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18 of the 2021 regular season.
13 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
14 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
15 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings during Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.
16 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings during Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10 of the 2021 regular season.
17 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams took on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15 of the 2021 regular season.
18 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2021 season.
19 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL9246
20 / 126
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
21 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Defensive lineman (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams hits quarterback (10) Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers during the NFC Championship Game, Sunday, January 30, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. The Rams won 20-17. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
22 / 126

Defensive lineman (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams hits quarterback (10) Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers during the NFC Championship Game, Sunday, January 30, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. The Rams won 20-17. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
E_TOWL4232
23 / 126
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Bucceneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season. The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
24 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Bucceneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season. The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Houston Texans in Week 8 of the 2021 season.
25 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Houston Texans in Week 8 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL9112
26 / 126
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
27 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season
28 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season

© Will Navarro / LA Rams
Defensive lineman (99) Aaron Donald, safety (20) Eric Weddle, and cornerback (22) David Long Jr. of the Los Angeles Rams celebrate after a San Francisco 49ers turnover during the NFC Championship Game, Sunday, January 30, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. The Rams won 20-17. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
29 / 126

Defensive lineman (99) Aaron Donald, safety (20) Eric Weddle, and cornerback (22) David Long Jr. of the Los Angeles Rams celebrate after a San Francisco 49ers turnover during the NFC Championship Game, Sunday, January 30, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. The Rams won 20-17. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Baltimore Ravens during Week 17 of the 2021 regular season.
30 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Baltimore Ravens during Week 17 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW06518
31 / 126
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
32 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams speaks at the podium holding the Vince Lombardi Trophy during the Rams celebration parade and rally, February 16, 2022, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
33 / 126

Defensive lineman (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams speaks at the podium holding the Vince Lombardi Trophy during the Rams celebration parade and rally, February 16, 2022, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams celebrate the Super Bowl LVI Championship at the LA city parade.
34 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams celebrate the Super Bowl LVI Championship at the LA city parade.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18 of the 2021 regular season.
35 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.
36 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
37 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings during Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.
38 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings during Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
(Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
39 / 126

(Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Ben Liebenberg/NFL/2018 National Football League
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football during Week 5 of the 2021 season.
40 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football during Week 5 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Behind the scenes of the Los Angeles Rams open video directed by Award-winning director Wally Pfister.
41 / 126

Behind the scenes of the Los Angeles Rams open video directed by Award-winning director Wally Pfister.

Jeff Lewis/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
42 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL9704
43 / 126
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
MVP Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald and Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams celebrate Super Bowl victory with a jubilant cavalcade down Main Street U.S.A. at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif., Feb. 14, 2022. The players visited the Disneyland Resort one day after the Los Angeles Rams' victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. (Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort)
44 / 126

MVP Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald and Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams celebrate Super Bowl victory with a jubilant cavalcade down Main Street U.S.A. at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif., Feb. 14, 2022. The players visited the Disneyland Resort one day after the Los Angeles Rams' victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. (Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort)

Matt Brown/Disneyland Resort
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers during Week 12 of the 2021 regular season.
45 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers during Week 12 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2021 season.
46 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2021 season.
47 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2021 season.

Derek Campbell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.
48 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.
49 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4 of the 2021 season.
50 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers during Week 12 of the 2021 regular season.
51 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers during Week 12 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
52 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
E_220216_Rams_Parade_9437
53 / 126
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers during Week 18 of the 2021 regular season.
54 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers during Week 18 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.
55 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
56 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Defensive lineman (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams hands the NFC Championship Trophy to (40) Von Miller and (5) Jalen Ramsey after the Rams defeat the San Francisco 49ers to win the NFC Championship Game 20-17, Sunday, January 30, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. The Rams won 20-17. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
57 / 126

Defensive lineman (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams hands the NFC Championship Trophy to (40) Von Miller and (5) Jalen Ramsey after the Rams defeat the San Francisco 49ers to win the NFC Championship Game 20-17, Sunday, January 30, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. The Rams won 20-17. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
58 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Baltimore Ravens during Week 17 of the 2021 regular season.
59 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Baltimore Ravens during Week 17 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
60 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10 of the 2021 regular season.
61 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams took on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football during Week 5 of the 2021 season.
62 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football during Week 5 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
Defensive lineman (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams tackles quarterback (9) Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals forcing an incomplete pass late in the game on 4th down during Super Bowl LVI, February 13, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. The Rams won 23-20. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
63 / 126

Defensive lineman (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams tackles quarterback (9) Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals forcing an incomplete pass late in the game on 4th down during Super Bowl LVI, February 13, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. The Rams won 23-20. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
64 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

© Will Navarro / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.
65 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15 of the 2021 regular season.
66 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.
67 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Defensive lineman (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams against the Detroit Lions during an NFL Football Game, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Inglewood, CA. The Rams won 28-19. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
68 / 126

Defensive lineman (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams against the Detroit Lions during an NFL Football Game, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Inglewood, CA. The Rams won 28-19. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
E_TOWL3992
69 / 126
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOW00020
70 / 126
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Houston Texans in Week 8 of the 2021 season.
71 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Houston Texans in Week 8 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season
72 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
73 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.
74 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.
75 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.
76 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Defensive lineman (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams poses on Super Bowl LVI Media Day, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
77 / 126

Defensive lineman (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams poses on Super Bowl LVI Media Day, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.
78 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL0609
79 / 126
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10 of the 2021 regular season.
80 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams took on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10 of the 2021 regular season.

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
81 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
82 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers during Week 18 of the 2021 regular season.
83 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers during Week 18 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings during Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.
84 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings during Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Baltimore Ravens during Week 17 of the 2021 regular season.
85 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Baltimore Ravens during Week 17 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4 of the 2021 season.
86 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
87 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
88 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
89 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Jared Martinez / LA Rams
E_TOWL5585
90 / 126
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take the practice field in preparation for Week 3 against the Buccaneers.
91 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams take the practice field in preparation for Week 3 against the Buccaneers.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Bucceneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
92 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Bucceneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Defensive lineman (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams poses on Super Bowl LVI Media Day, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
93 / 126

Defensive lineman (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams poses on Super Bowl LVI Media Day, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
94 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15 of the 2021 regular season.
95 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
96 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Defensive lineman (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates during the Rams celebration parade and rally, February 16, 2022, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
97 / 126

Defensive lineman (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates during the Rams celebration parade and rally, February 16, 2022, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
E_TOW_8983
98 / 126
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
99 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
100 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Jared Martinez // LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10 of the 2021 regular season.
101 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams took on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Houston Texans in Week 8 of the 2021 season.
102 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Houston Texans in Week 8 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football during Week 5 of the 2021 season.
103 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football during Week 5 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football during Week 5 of the 2021 season.
104 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football during Week 5 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
105 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

© Will Navarro / LA Rams/Will Navarro
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
106 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
107 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
108 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Bucceneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season. The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
109 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Bucceneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season. The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.
110 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
111 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Jeff Lewis
(Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
112 / 126

(Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Ben Liebenberg/NFL/2018 National Football League
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
113 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
114 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Baltimore Ravens during Week 17 of the 2021 regular season.
115 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Baltimore Ravens during Week 17 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football during Week 5 of the 2021 season.
116 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football during Week 5 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angles Rams take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
117 / 126

The Los Angles Rams take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Xavier Daniels/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks during Week 15 of the 2021 regular season.
118 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks during Week 15 of the 2021 regular season.

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Bucceneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season. The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
119 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Bucceneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season. The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks during Week 15 of the 2021 regular season.
120 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks during Week 15 of the 2021 regular season.

Will Navarro
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
121 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Kam Nedd/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
122 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
E_TOW06520
123 / 126
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.
124 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football during Week 5 of the 2021 season.
125 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football during Week 5 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
126 / 126

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
