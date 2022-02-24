Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Matthew Stafford's Top Five plays from 2021 season

Feb 24, 2022 at 01:42 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Over the next several days, theRams.com will revisit the top five plays from select players' 2021 seasons.

The series starts off with the best of quarterback Matthew Stafford﻿:

5) 68-yard completion to Van Jefferson at Texans in Week 8

One of a league-high 18 completions of 40 or more yards by Stafford in the regular season, this one helped set up an 11-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp to give the Rams a 31-0 lead over the Texans.

4) 52-yard touchdown pass to Jefferson at Cardinals in Week 14

Like the completion against the Texans, Stafford found Jefferson in stride against the Cardinals, but this time the connection reached the endzone.

3) 29-yard touchdown pass to Kupp vs. Seahawks in Week 15

With two Seahawks defensive lineman bearing down on him from both sides, Stafford fired a perfectly placed ball over two Seahawks linebackers to Kupp, who hauled in the pass at the Seahawks 9-yard line and reached the endzone untouched.

2) 44-yard completion to Kupp vs. Buccaneers in Divisional Round

With defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh and the pressure of a zero blitz bearing down on him, Stafford launched the ball deep down the middle of the field and took the hit Suh. By the time Stafford got up, Kupp hauled in the pass to set up Matt Gay's game-winning field goal to send the Rams to the NFC Championship.

1) No-look pass to Kupp vs. Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

Focusing his attention on one receiver to freeze Bengals safety Vonn Bell, Stafford created enough of a window to thread the needle to Kupp and keep the Rams' game-winning drive alive.

BEST PHOTOS: Capturing QB Matthew Stafford's first season with the Los Angeles Rams

From Training Camp practice No. 1 to Super Bowl LVI, look through the best photos from Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford's first season in royal & sol.

E_TOW_4131
1 / 147
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4 of the 2021 season.
2 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL9558
3 / 147
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
4 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
5 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2021 season.
6 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2021 season.
7 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
8 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW06675
9 / 147
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
E_TOWL1477
10 / 147
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Baltimore Ravens during Week 17 of the 2021 regular season.
11 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Baltimore Ravens during Week 17 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
12 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football during Week 5 of the 2021 season.
13 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football during Week 5 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.
14 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2021 season.
15 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL1093
16 / 147
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
17 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10 of the 2021 regular season.
18 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams took on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL1030
19 / 147
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams celebrate the Super Bowl LVI Championship at the LA city parade.
20 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams celebrate the Super Bowl LVI Championship at the LA city parade.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.
21 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.
22 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Houston Texans in Week 8 of the 2021 season.
23 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Houston Texans in Week 8 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL4020
24 / 147
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Houston Texans in Week 8 of the 2021 season.
25 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Houston Texans in Week 8 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
26 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Bucceneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
27 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Bucceneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
28 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
29 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL9432
30 / 147
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.
31 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOW_9289
32 / 147
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
33 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings during Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.
34 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings during Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
35 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4 of the 2021 season.
36 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4 of the 2021 season.

© Will Navarro / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2021 season.
37 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football during Week 5 of the 2021 season.
38 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football during Week 5 of the 2021 season.

Mike Fiechtner/ LA Rams/Mike Fiechtner/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season
39 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers during Week 18 of the 2021 regular season.
40 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers during Week 18 of the 2021 regular season.

Will Navarro / LA Rams
E_JMP_0464
41 / 147
JOHN MCGILLEN/NFL
The Los Angeles Rams enter the field during team introductions before playing against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, February 13, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
42 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams enter the field during team introductions before playing against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, February 13, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams celebrate the Super Bowl LVI Championship at the LA city parade.
43 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams celebrate the Super Bowl LVI Championship at the LA city parade.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
E_TOWL97981
44 / 147
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
45 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10 of the 2021 regular season.
46 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams took on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
47 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW06704
48 / 147
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
49 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks during Week 15 of the 2021 regular season.
50 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks during Week 15 of the 2021 regular season.

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
51 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
52 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL1297
53 / 147
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
54 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Jared Martinez // LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
55 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

© Will Navarro / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Bucceneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season. The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
56 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Bucceneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season. The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
57 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
58 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

E_TOW06657
59 / 147
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
Matthew Stafford's first visit to SoFi Stadium.
60 / 147

Matthew Stafford's first visit to SoFi Stadium.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
61 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Houston Texans in Week 8 of the 2021 season.
62 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Houston Texans in Week 8 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL1230
63 / 147
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5952
64 / 147
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.
65 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL0425
66 / 147
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
67 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Will Navarro / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
68 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_JL2_6344
69 / 147
E_TOWL0706
70 / 147
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings during Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.
71 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings during Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Stafford_Yellow_1
72 / 147
Jeff Lewis
E_TOW00074
73 / 147
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
E_TOWL6234
74 / 147
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Houston Texans in Week 8 of the 2021 season.
75 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Houston Texans in Week 8 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_4526
76 / 147
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams celebrate the Super Bowl LVI Championship at the LA city parade.
77 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams celebrate the Super Bowl LVI Championship at the LA city parade.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
E_TOWL1330
78 / 147
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_81431
79 / 147
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers during Week 18 of the 2021 regular season.
80 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers during Week 18 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
81 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

© Will Navarro / LA Rams
Matthew Staffoed
82 / 147

Matthew Staffoed

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.
83 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
MVP Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald and Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams celebrate Super Bowl victory with a jubilant cavalcade down, complete with Mickey Mouse and his pals, down Main Street U.S.A. at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif., Feb. 14, 2022. The players visited the Disneyland Resort one day after the Los Angeles Rams' victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. (Matt Brown/Disneyland Resort)
84 / 147

MVP Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald and Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams celebrate Super Bowl victory with a jubilant cavalcade down, complete with Mickey Mouse and his pals, down Main Street U.S.A. at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif., Feb. 14, 2022. The players visited the Disneyland Resort one day after the Los Angeles Rams' victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. (Matt Brown/Disneyland Resort)

Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort
E_TOWL0396
85 / 147
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers during Week 18 of the 2021 regular season.
86 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers during Week 18 of the 2021 regular season.

CARRIE GIORDANO/2021 © Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Bucceneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season. The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
87 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Bucceneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season. The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) celebrates during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, September 26, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
88 / 147

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) celebrates during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, September 26, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Ben Liebenberg/2021 National Football League
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.
89 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.

BRENNAN ASPLEN/BRENNAN ASPLEN PHOTO
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
90 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
Quarterback (9) Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams speaks at the podium during the Rams celebration parade and rally, February 16, 2022, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
91 / 147

Quarterback (9) Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams speaks at the podium during the Rams celebration parade and rally, February 16, 2022, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Los Angeles Rams kickoff 2021 training camp practice at UC Irvine.
92 / 147

Los Angeles Rams kickoff 2021 training camp practice at UC Irvine.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10 of the 2021 regular season.
93 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams took on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_210912_Rams_vs_Bears_WN_1493
94 / 147
© Will Navarro / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4 of the 2021 season.
95 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4 of the 2021 season.

Will Navarro/© Will Navarro / LA Rams
Quarterback (9) Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams passes the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI, February 13, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. The Rams won 23-20. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
96 / 147

Quarterback (9) Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams passes the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI, February 13, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. The Rams won 23-20. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
E_TOWL6120
97 / 147
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4 of the 2021 season.
98 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18 of the 2021 regular season.
99 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
100 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Jared Martinez // LA Rams
E_TOWL0931
101 / 147
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
102 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams celebrate the Super Bowl LVI Championship at the LA city parade.
103 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams celebrate the Super Bowl LVI Championship at the LA city parade.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams host 2021 training camp practice at UC Irvine.
104 / 147

Los Angeles Rams host 2021 training camp practice at UC Irvine.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW09976
105 / 147
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
Matthew Stafford's first visit to SoFi Stadium.
106 / 147

Matthew Stafford's first visit to SoFi Stadium.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.
107 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.

Jeff Lewis
E_TOW_9699
108 / 147
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take the practice field in preparation for Week 3 against the Buccaneers.
109 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams take the practice field in preparation for Week 3 against the Buccaneers.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football during Week 5 of the 2021 season.
110 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football during Week 5 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
111 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL0379
112 / 147
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4 of the 2021 season.
113 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
114 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Stafford_Matthew_055
115 / 147
Jeff Lewis
Los Angeles Rams kickoff 2021 training camp practice at UC Irvine.
116 / 147

Los Angeles Rams kickoff 2021 training camp practice at UC Irvine.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL1117
117 / 147
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers during Week 18 of the 2021 regular season.
118 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers during Week 18 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
119 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Bucceneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
120 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Bucceneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Behind the scenes of the Los Angeles Rams open video directed by Award-winning director Wally Pfister.
121 / 147

Behind the scenes of the Los Angeles Rams open video directed by Award-winning director Wally Pfister.

Jeff Lewis/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Bucceneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
122 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Bucceneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_JL2_1543
123 / 147
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.
124 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.

© Will Navarro / LA Rams/2018 National Football League
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
125 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
Matthew Stafford's first visit to SoFi Stadium.
126 / 147

Matthew Stafford's first visit to SoFi Stadium.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL0982
127 / 147
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL9270
128 / 147
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5687
129 / 147
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) celebrates during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, October 3, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
130 / 147

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) celebrates during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, October 3, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Ben Liebenberg/2021 National Football League
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers during Week 12 of the 2021 regular season.
131 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers during Week 12 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
132 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_01302022_NFCC_49ers@Rams_WN_5113
133 / 147
© Will Navarro / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
134 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
135 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football during Week 5 of the 2021 season.
136 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football during Week 5 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Matthew Stafford's first visit to SoFi Stadium.
137 / 147

Matthew Stafford's first visit to SoFi Stadium.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
138 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
139 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Jared Martinez // LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2021 season.
140 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
141 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL7078
142 / 147
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL1338
143 / 147
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_GGS_5121
144 / 147
Jared Martinez
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.
145 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.

BRENNAN ASPLEN/BRENNAN ASPLEN PHOTO
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Bucceneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season. The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
146 / 147

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Bucceneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season. The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWM3509
147 / 147
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
