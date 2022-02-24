Matthew Stafford's Top Five plays from 2021 season

Over the next several days, theRams.com will revisit the top five plays from select players' 2021 seasons.
The series starts off with the best of quarterback Matthew Stafford:
5) 68-yard completion to Van Jefferson at Texans in Week 8
One of a league-high 18 completions of 40 or more yards by Stafford in the regular season, this one helped set up an 11-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp to give the Rams a 31-0 lead over the Texans.
4) 52-yard touchdown pass to Jefferson at Cardinals in Week 14
Like the completion against the Texans, Stafford found Jefferson in stride against the Cardinals, but this time the connection reached the endzone.
3) 29-yard touchdown pass to Kupp vs. Seahawks in Week 15
With two Seahawks defensive lineman bearing down on him from both sides, Stafford fired a perfectly placed ball over two Seahawks linebackers to Kupp, who hauled in the pass at the Seahawks 9-yard line and reached the endzone untouched.
2) 44-yard completion to Kupp vs. Buccaneers in Divisional Round
With defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh and the pressure of a zero blitz bearing down on him, Stafford launched the ball deep down the middle of the field and took the hit Suh. By the time Stafford got up, Kupp hauled in the pass to set up Matt Gay's game-winning field goal to send the Rams to the NFC Championship.
1) No-look pass to Kupp vs. Bengals in Super Bowl LVI
Focusing his attention on one receiver to freeze Bengals safety Vonn Bell, Stafford created enough of a window to thread the needle to Kupp and keep the Rams' game-winning drive alive.
From Training Camp practice No. 1 to Super Bowl LVI, look through the best photos from Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford's first season in royal & sol.