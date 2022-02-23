Top 10 plays from the Rams' 2021 regular season

While this wasn't in the fourth quarter like the Lions seven weeks earlier, it was a similar scenario: An opponent in the redzone with a chance to score a touchdown, only for the possession to be upended by a Donald pressure leading to an interception. This time, it was the rookie Jones picking it off for his second interception of the season and returning it 31 yards. This takeaway also led to points, with Stafford finding Beckham for a 2-yard touchdown pass on the ensuing possession.