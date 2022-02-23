Top 10 plays from the Rams' 2021 regular season

To wrap up the 2021 season, theRams.com will look back on some of the top plays from both the regular season and playoffs.
We first covered the Top 10 plays from their playoff run to Super Bowl LVI. Now we'll look at the Top 10 plays from the regular season:
10) Robert Woods' toe-tap touchdown catch vs. Bears in Week 1
This impressive grab effectively punctuated a 34-14 Rams home- and season-opening victory over the Bears at SoFi Stadium.
9) Darious Williams tip/Travin Howard interception at Vikings in Week 16
Williams' timely pass breakup and Howard's situational awareness led to a key takeaway that stalled a potential game-tying scoring drive by the Vikings late in the first quarter. It also marked Howard's first interception of his NFL career.
8) Jalen Ramsey interception vs. Lions in Week 7
Holding on to a 6-point lead in the fourth quarter, the Rams needed a redzone stop to maintain it. They got it with defensive lineman Aaron Donald pressuring Lions quarterback Jared Goff, which led to Ramsey's interception. That interception led to a 47-yard field goal by kicker Matt Gay with 58 seconds left, effectively putting the game out of reach.
7) Van Jefferson 79-yard touchdown catch at Packers in Week 12
Hauling in an absolute downfield missile from quarterback Matthew Stafford, Jefferson managed to maintain his balance and find the endzone to make this incredible play.
6) Donald strip, Ramsey scoop vs. Jaguars in Week 13
Donald's forced fumble on Jaguars running back James Robinson and Ramsey's ensuing recovery led to the Rams' first touchdown of the game, and set the done defensively in an eventual 37-7 victory.
5) Ernest Jones interception at Cardinals in Week 14
While this wasn't in the fourth quarter like the Lions seven weeks earlier, it was a similar scenario: An opponent in the redzone with a chance to score a touchdown, only for the possession to be upended by a Donald pressure leading to an interception. This time, it was the rookie Jones picking it off for his second interception of the season and returning it 31 yards. This takeaway also led to points, with Stafford finding Beckham for a 2-yard touchdown pass on the ensuing possession.
4) Beckham 4th-down grab at Ravens in Week 17
Facing a 4th and 5 from the Ravens 12 with 68 seconds left, the Rams were down to their last gasp in their comeback effort. Beckham came up with this clutch catch to keep the drive alive, then followed with the go-ahead seven-yard touchdown grab in a 20-19 Rams victory.
3) Ramsey interception vs. 49ers in Week 18
With the game tied at 17 midway through the fourth quarter, Ramsey made this impressive juggling catch for the interception to stall the 49ers just outside the redzone. This takeaway also led to points, a 4-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to wide receiver Cooper Kupp that put the Rams ahead 24-17.
2) Brandon Powell 61-yard punt return for touchdown at Vikings in Week 16
Powell's return abilities provided a spark all season, but shined especially brightest in Minnesota with a 61-yard punt return for a touchdown midway through the third quarter against the Vikings. The play helped the Rams outscore the Vikings 14-3 through the 11:37 mark of the fourth quarter, ultimately enough separation to capture a 30-23 victory.
1) Jefferson 67-yard touchdown catch vs. Bears in Week 1
Jefferson was also on the receiving end of Stafford's first touchdown as a Ram, a 67-yard connection on the Rams' third offensive play of the season that gave them an early 7-0 lead.