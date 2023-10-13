Ahkello Witherspoon exactly what young Rams secondary has needed

One member of the Rams secondary was actually already familiar with Witherspoon, he just didn't realize it until Witherspoon signed with Los Angeles.

Kendrick said Witherspoon was actually a player he watched – albeit unknowingly – while viewing NFL games growing up. Once Kendrick came to that realization upon Witherspoon's arrival, and subsequently watched some of Witherspoon's NFL highlights, he became very excited about the possibilities of what Witherspoon could bring to the secondary, and also what they could do together.

"What's crazy (is), I didn't know I was watching him over the years, just watching football," Kendrick told theRams.com. "The Steelers was my team growing up as well, so got to watch him for a couple years before I got into the league. And then he got here, and I'm like, 'Damn, that was him?' And then we get him, I go back and watch some of his highlights, and I'm like, 'Damn, he's athletic! Like, damn. He big, strong, athletic, fast. That's great for the other side of me. And then we got Cobie, same thing, athletic, great speed. Just another addition, he fit right in."

Witherspoon brought to L.A. six years of NFL experience – four in San Francisco and two in Pittsburgh – and has set an example beyond those real-time moments like in Week 4.

Durant points out the way Witherspoon's vet mentality shows in his pre-practice routine. Witherspoon has his own way of doing things "that us young guys don't really like doing," Durant said, but watching the way Witherspoon takes care of his body serves as a distinct reminder for Durant and his young teammates of Witherspoon's business-like approach of showing up to work and playing football.

"He's very consistent," Pleasant said. "He doesn't really miss a beat. He has his plan and his routine, and I think he is always looking to get better. Especially for a guy that's played in the league as long as he has – several different very good coaches, different good schematic teams he's been with – anytime you always have that will to continue to learn, I think that's always encouraging for those guys that are watching him as well. 'Oh man, this guy's been playing for awhile, but he's still learning. Man, this guy's been playing for awhile, his body looks good, what does he do to keep his body in that shape?' All of those things help me as a leader in that room."

Witherspoon passes along knowledge not just through actions, but words as well. Durant said Witherspoon's "all-around knowledge" is where the former University of Colorado standout has made the biggest difference for Los Angeles' secondary.

"He wants to know everything – what's the star doing, what are the safeties doing," Durant told theRams.com. "The biggest thing for me, like, I play alongside both of them because I play in the star, his communication level is high. He wants to know if I'm doing this or if I'm doing that, before we even touch the field he wants to know. So it's good playing alongside a guy like that."

In the defensive back meeting room, Kendrick said Witherspoon is "a student of the game" and "so smart." Because Witherspoon has played for so long, Kendrick explains, he can see stuff before it happens.

Last week, Kendrick said they were going over a couple of things from a technique standpoint that could help him be better – "little things, like something that people may never think of."

There was a play in one of Kendrick's games where he could've made a pick-six, and a similar play came up in another game where he broke up the pass instead. Witherspoon then explained how working on his angles would help make the difference.