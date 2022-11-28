Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

McVay: Allen Robinson II to undergo season-ending foot surgery

Nov 27, 2022 at 06:11 PM
KANSAS CITY – Rams head coach Sean McVay said Sunday afternoon that wide receiver Allen Robinson II will undergo foot surgery and miss the remainder of the season.

"It's another tough loss for us," McVay said postgame after the Rams' 26-10 loss to the Chiefs.

McVay said they didn't find out until after practice on Friday, when Robinson got a CT scan revealing a stress fracture on the navicular bone in his foot. Robinson was able to practice in limited fashion all week — McVay said Robinson was "having some soreness in his foot" — and had entered Sunday's game against the Chiefs questionable to play.

Robinson traveled with the team to Kansas City. McVay said the Rams tried an injection to see if Robinson could push through the pain and play, but he was inactive.

With Robinson sidelined and Cooper Kupp still on injured reserve, Los Angeles' wide receiver rotation against Kansas City consisted of Van Jefferson, Ben Skowronek, Brandon Powell, Tutu Atwell, Jacob Harris and Lance McCutcheon. Jefferson was targeted a team-high seven times, registering three catches for 29 yards and one touchdown.

