Allen Robinson II making positive first impression with Rams teammates, coaches

May 25, 2022 at 04:37 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – It's one thing to be familiar with wide receiver Allen Robinson II from afar. It's another to finally get the chance to work with him up close and on the field.

As organized team activities kick off this week, Robinson's new Rams teammates are learning a lot about him, and the early impressions are positive.

"He's a stud," Rams head coach Sean McVay said earlier this week. "I've been so impressed with just his overall professionalism day-in and day-out. He's got a great way about himself, locked in in the meetings."

If there's anyone who had the most familiarity with Robinson prior to him arriving in L.A., it's quarterback Matthew Stafford.

The two saw each other a handful of times when Stafford's Lions took on Robinson's Bears from 2018-2020, so Stafford knew what kind of receiver Robinson was and what he would bring to the offense. Now getting to work with him as a teammate, he's gained an appreciation for Robinson's work ethic – specifically his desire to learn the game and continue to improve as a player.

"I think a lot of people in his position could feel pretty comfortable with what he's achieved in his career, but his inner fire is really evident when you get to work with him, which is fun," Stafford said earlier this week.

Stafford described Robinson as a big, physical receiver that can run and change direction. Stafford said Robinson understands the game and has the ability to make contested catches, but is also a well-rounded receiver who can do "a lot of things."

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp likewise sees Robinson as more than just a receiver capable of bringing down those jump balls.

"He's a lot bigger than I think people think that he is," Kupp said earlier this week. "He's a big dude that can do a lot of things that smaller receivers do. He's got great feet, can put his foot in the ground, run the underneath routes, do the options, the choice routes. All the different stuff that we do in this offense, he's gonna be able to do all that stuff. I'm exciting about being able to have someone like that, that can do all those things and be a big body, big target."

That body control is one of the first things McVay noticed.

"His transition in and out of breaks, how smooth he is for how big he is physically, it's been very exciting," McVay said. "Really love getting to know him a little bit more every single day."

Robinson was eager for spring workouts to arrive so he could "fine tune" his role in the offense. And while that will be an ongoing process through organized team activities and later training camp, his first impression shows there's lots of possibilities.

"He's much more nuanced than I think he's probably known for, and I'm really excited for him in this offense to be able to put that stuff to use," Kupp said.

