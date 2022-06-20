Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Andrew Whitworth has "open door invitation" with Rams

Jun 20, 2022 at 10:33 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – As Andrew Whitworth plans the next phase of his career, he will have plenty of opportunities to stay connected to the Rams.

The veteran left tackle who played 16 seasons remains welcome to the team any time, Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay said last week.

"Coach Whitworth, whenever he decides to be, I mean, he's one of those guys that he's meant so much to us," McVay said on June 7. "And so there's an open door invitation. Whenever he wants to come out and be able to provide some of his expertise and understanding of what allowed him to play at such a high level for such a long period of time, that's always a bonus for us."

Whitworth was in attendance for Day 1 of the Rams' minicamp practice this year, watching practice while standing next to members of the coaching staff at various times. However, that wasn't his first visit – he also stopped by for the Rams' May 18 Organized Team Activity session.

Beyond those trips to the facility, Whitworth has remained plenty busy in retirement.

He attended LAFC's May 28 home match against the San Jose Earthquakes with this year's Rams rookie class.

In April, the 2021 Walter Payton Man of the year made a short speech toward the end of the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft calling on the class to "make an impact that'll last generations." He also made it to the Rocket Mortgage Draft House on Day 2 of the draft to check out the Rams' operation as they made their first selection. Knowing how much Whitworth enjoys golf, there's a strong chance he's managed to fit in a round or two here and there, too.

If McVay's words and Whitworth's attendance at events this spring are any indication, that mandatory minicamp practice certainly won't be the last time we see Whitworth around.

Related Content

news

How lessons from pro football dads impacted current Rams

Whether their fathers' NFL careers happened before or after they were born, the lessons they learned helped shape the Rams' Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson, Kendall Blanton, Russ Yeast II and Quentin Lake into the pros they are today.

news

"Productive growth" for Allen Robinson II in Rams offense this spring

New Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson II has quickly learned his role in their offense.

news

2022 Opponent Breakdown: Denver Broncos

Continuing our offseason opponent breakdown series, theRams.com examines the Rams' Week 16 home opponent, the Denver Broncos.

news

Rams Breakout Candidates: 2022 Draft Class

In the first installment of this series, J.B. Long examines which rookies are poised to make the biggest on-field impacts for the Rams this season.

news

2022 Opponent Breakdown: Green Bay Packers

Continuing our offseason opponent breakdown series, theRams.com examines the Rams' Week 15 road opponent, the Green Bay Packers.

news

Rams re-sign Travin Howard to 1-year deal

Linebacker Travin Howard is returning to the Los Angeles Rams.

news

2022 Opponent Breakdown: Las Vegas Raiders

Continuing our offseason opponent breakdown series, theRams.com examines the Rams' Week 14 home opponent, the Las Vegas Raiders.

news

Where are they now? Former Rams DB & Super Bowl XXXIV Champion Todd Lyght

After nearly a decade of losing seasons, former Pro Bowl defensive back Todd Lyght stayed the course and helped lead the Rams to their first-ever Super Bowl title.

news

Top Takeaways from Rams minicamp 2022

The Rams wrapped up their three-day mandatory minicamp on Thursday. Here are key learnings from both press conferences and observations from those practices.

news

Cooper Kupp: Contract extension product of those who poured into him, Rams teammates around him

For Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, it was those around him who helped him be successful that led to Wednesday's milestone.

news

2022 Opponent Breakdown: Seattle Seahawks

Continuing our offseason opponent breakdown series, theRams.com examines Los Angeles' Week 13 home opponent and Week 18 road opponent, the Seattle Seahawks.

Advertising