Andrew Whitworth has "open door invitation" with Rams

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – As Andrew Whitworth plans the next phase of his career, he will have plenty of opportunities to stay connected to the Rams.

The veteran left tackle who played 16 seasons remains welcome to the team any time, Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay said last week.

"Coach Whitworth, whenever he decides to be, I mean, he's one of those guys that he's meant so much to us," McVay said on June 7. "And so there's an open door invitation. Whenever he wants to come out and be able to provide some of his expertise and understanding of what allowed him to play at such a high level for such a long period of time, that's always a bonus for us."

Whitworth was in attendance for Day 1 of the Rams' minicamp practice this year, watching practice while standing next to members of the coaching staff at various times. However, that wasn't his first visit – he also stopped by for the Rams' May 18 Organized Team Activity session.

Beyond those trips to the facility, Whitworth has remained plenty busy in retirement.

He attended LAFC's May 28 home match against the San Jose Earthquakes with this year's Rams rookie class.

In April, the 2021 Walter Payton Man of the year made a short speech toward the end of the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft calling on the class to "make an impact that'll last generations." He also made it to the Rocket Mortgage Draft House on Day 2 of the draft to check out the Rams' operation as they made their first selection. Knowing how much Whitworth enjoys golf, there's a strong chance he's managed to fit in a round or two here and there, too.