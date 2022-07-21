Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Andrew Whitworth joining Thursday Night Football crew

Jul 21, 2022 at 09:43 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Andrew Whitworth has consistently figured out ways to remain involved with the game of football this summer since his retirement from the NFL in the spring.

That will also be the case this fall.

Amazon Prime Video Sports on Thursday morning announced the former Rams offensive lineman will be joining its Thursday Night Football talent roster. Whitworth will be a contributor to pregame, halftime, and postgame segments.

"I'm excited to start this next chapter of my NFL life with the Prime Video team, and I look forward to being part of football in a whole new way this fall," Whitworth said in a press release.

Rams fans will also recognize the other contributor Amazon announced – cornerback Aqib Talib is also joining as a contributor to those same segments. Together, Talib and Whitworth will be working with host Charissa Thompson, Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman, and Ryan Fitzpatrick throughout the season.

Amazon also said Kaylee Hartung will be joining the crew as the sideline reporter for its Thursday Night Football game coverage, working alongside play-by-play voice Al Michaels and analyst Kirk Herbstreit.

"We are thrilled to announce these new additions to our Thursday Night Footballteam," Marie Donoghue, Prime Video's Vice President, Global Sports Video, said in the same release. "Kaylee Hartung will bring her world-class reporting skills to our game coverage every Thursday and Super Bowl winning Pro Bowlers Andrew Whitworth and Aqib Talib are proven champions who will bring their unique insights to our NFL coverage every week."

The Rams are currently scheduled to play one Thursday Night Football game – Week 14 at home against the Raiders at SoFi Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 5:15 p.m. pacific time on Prime Video.

Related Content

news

Rams past and present join The Pivot Podcast

Rams legends Eric Dickerson and Andrew Whitworth, plus rookies Decobie Durant and Quentin Lake joined co-hosts Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor on The Pivot Podcast. Here's how you can watch and listen to those episodes.

news

Torry Holt named finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022

Former Rams wide receiver Torry Holt has been named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022.

news

An oral history of Isaac Bruce's junior college days in Los Angeles and how they shaped him

Former Rams wide receiver Isaac Bruce's path to a gold jacket and his place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, included a stop in Inglewood, where he spent a formidable two years at the junior college level.

news

Trailer for American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story released; movie in theaters Christmas Day

The trailer for the movie based on Rams legend Kurt Warner's life and career is out, with the movie scheduled to hit theaters December 25, 2021.

news

Torry Holt looking forward being at SoFi Stadium for Rams-Bears

Ahead of his visit to SoFi Stadium for the Rams' 2021 season-opener against the Bears on Sunday Night Football, Rams legend Torry Holt shares his fondest memories during his time with the franchise, what he's been up to, and more.

news

Isaac Bruce officially enshrined into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Rams legend Isaac Bruce's long-awaited enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame was officially completed Saturday night in Canton, Ohio.

news

Torry Holt leaning on patience, faith and former teammates as he awaits Pro Football Hall of Fame decision

A Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist for the second-straight year, former Rams wide receiver Torry Holt has had plenty of support to lean on as he awaits the decision.

news

Torry Holt named finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Rams legend Torry Holt has been named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2021.

news

Rams legends remember Kevin Greene

Greats from around the NFL took to social media to celebrate the life and legacy of Hall of Famer Kevin Greene

news

Torry Holt named Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalist

Rams legend Torry Holt has been named a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2021.

news

Seven former Rams among 130 Modern-Era nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2021 class

The Pro Football Fame's 130 Modern-Era nominees for the Class of 2021 include multiple former Rams.

Advertising