Andrew Whitworth joining Thursday Night Football crew

Andrew Whitworth has consistently figured out ways to remain involved with the game of football this summer since his retirement from the NFL in the spring.

That will also be the case this fall.

Amazon Prime Video Sports on Thursday morning announced the former Rams offensive lineman will be joining its Thursday Night Football talent roster. Whitworth will be a contributor to pregame, halftime, and postgame segments.

"I'm excited to start this next chapter of my NFL life with the Prime Video team, and I look forward to being part of football in a whole new way this fall," Whitworth said in a press release.

Rams fans will also recognize the other contributor Amazon announced – cornerback Aqib Talib is also joining as a contributor to those same segments. Together, Talib and Whitworth will be working with host Charissa Thompson, Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman, and Ryan Fitzpatrick throughout the season.

Amazon also said Kaylee Hartung will be joining the crew as the sideline reporter for its Thursday Night Football game coverage, working alongside play-by-play voice Al Michaels and analyst Kirk Herbstreit.

"We are thrilled to announce these new additions to our Thursday Night Footballteam," Marie Donoghue, Prime Video's Vice President, Global Sports Video, said in the same release. "Kaylee Hartung will bring her world-class reporting skills to our game coverage every Thursday and Super Bowl winning Pro Bowlers Andrew Whitworth and Aqib Talib are proven champions who will bring their unique insights to our NFL coverage every week."