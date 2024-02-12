Where Are They Now? Former Rams lineman & Super Bowl XXXIV champion Tom Nutten

Born in Ohio and then moving to Germany as a young child before relocating to Montreal, Canada, as a teenager, Tom Nutten didn't really think about football too much. If at all.

But then after playing the game in high school and at Western Michigan, the offensive lineman was chosen by Buffalo in the seventh round of the 1995 NFL Draft.

That's when Nutten began showing that he wanted it. Maybe more so than others.

Released by the Bills after appearing in one game, he was out of football before heading north of the border and signing with Hamilton of the CFL in 1997, and starting at center for the Tiger-Cats.

Nutten's performance overshadowed the team's 2-16 record and drew attention from NFL Europe.

"I was actually contacted by the coach of the Amsterdam Admirals, Al Luginbill, after the Hamilton season, and he asked me if I was interested in playing for him in Amsterdam. I was," Nutten said.

A contractual obligation and league rules, however, made that easier said than done.

"I couldn't directly go to Amsterdam, but (Luginbill) arranged a workout," Nutten said. "And then as soon as the '97 season for the St. Louis Rams was over, they signed me, but then allocated me to Amsterdam."

Showing he was nothing if not committed, Nutten played center for Hamilton and guard for Amsterdam – back-to-back seasons in less than a calendar year – before even beginning training camp with the Rams in 1998.

He was beat up. He was tired. He was sore. But he would not have wanted to be anywhere else.

"After, let's say, two years of not-so-great years football-wise for me, the CFL in Hamilton gave me the joy for the game again," Nutten said. "And then being able to showcase what I could do in Amsterdam certainly helped me attract notice. Specifically, by offensive line coach Jim Hanifan.

"And there's a, for me, great story that I vividly tell all the time.

"We're stretching for a preseason game and I'm dealing with various ailments, and Coach Hanifan comes up and asks me if I can go," Nutten said. "I told him, 'Well, it depends.' He kind of looks at me and says, 'What do you mean, depends?' I said, 'If you need me, I can go. But I'm hurting, Coach. Really hurting.' And he just looks at me, 'You're sitting down. We need you for the season.' And walks away.

"This is the second or third preseason game. We still have like two weeks left in training camp. It's a few weeks before the season, and I kind of made the team. That little incident gave me that freedom to just play my game without having that fear of being cut at any moment. That was a turning point."