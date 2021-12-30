Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Torry Holt named finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022

Dec 30, 2021 at 02:26 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Former Rams wide receiver Torry Holt has been named one of 15 modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022, it was announced Thursday.

For Holt, it marks his third-straight year as a finalist.

A seven-time Pro Bowl selection, Holt tallied 920 career receptions for 13,382 yards and 74 touchdowns in 11 seasons – 10 with the Rams and one with the Jaguars. He posted eight consecutive seasons of at least 80 catches and 1,000 receiving yards while with the Rams, including a 2003 season with a career-best 117 catches for 1,696 yards and 12 touchdowns that led to AP First Team All-Pro recognition. Holt was also a Second Team All-Pro selection in 2006 and later named to the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 2000s.

Drafted sixth overall out of North Carolina State University in 1999, Holt made an immediate impact as rookie with the Rams, recording 52 receptions for 788 yards and six touchdowns to help them to a Super Bowl title. He finished with 11 catches for 109 yards and one touchdown in Rams' 23-16 Super Bowl XXXIV victory over the Tennessee Titans.

Now that the Pro Football Hall of Fame selection committee has narrowed the field down to 15 finalists, it will next pick anywhere from four to eight new members during the week leading up to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles to be enshrined this August.

Click here to view the complete list of this year's 15 modern-era finalists.

Related Content

news

An oral history of Isaac Bruce's junior college days in Los Angeles and how they shaped him

Former Rams wide receiver Isaac Bruce's path to a gold jacket and his place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, included a stop in Inglewood, where he spent a formidable two years at the junior college level. 
news

Trailer for American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story released; movie in theaters Christmas Day

The trailer for the movie based on Rams legend Kurt Warner's life and career is out, with the movie scheduled to hit theaters December 25, 2021.  
news

Torry Holt looking forward being at SoFi Stadium for Rams-Bears

Ahead of his visit to SoFi Stadium for the Rams' 2021 season-opener against the Bears on Sunday Night Football, Rams legend Torry Holt shares his fondest memories during his time with the franchise, what he's been up to, and more. 
news

Isaac Bruce officially enshrined into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Rams legend Isaac Bruce's long-awaited enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame was officially completed Saturday night in Canton, Ohio. 
news

Torry Holt leaning on patience, faith and former teammates as he awaits Pro Football Hall of Fame decision

A Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist for the second-straight year, former Rams wide receiver Torry Holt has had plenty of support to lean on as he awaits the decision. 
news

Torry Holt named finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Rams legend Torry Holt has been named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2021.
news

Rams legends remember Kevin Greene

Greats from around the NFL took to social media to celebrate the life and legacy of Hall of Famer Kevin Greene
news

Torry Holt named Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalist

Rams legend Torry Holt has been named a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2021. 
news

Seven former Rams among 130 Modern-Era nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2021 class

The Pro Football Fame's 130 Modern-Era nominees for the Class of 2021 include multiple former Rams.
news

Gabriel, Harris, Warner to be inducted into National Quarterback Club Hall of Fame

Rams legends Roman Gabriel, James "Shack" Harris and Kurt Warner are headed to the National Quarterback Club Hall of Fame.
news

Rams legend Kurt Warner hopes movie about life and career will continue to "inspire and impact people"

Having already published a memoir about his journey, former Rams quarterback Kurt Warner will get another opportunity to continuing inspiring others through "American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story."
Advertising