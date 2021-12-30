Torry Holt named finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022

Former Rams wide receiver Torry Holt has been named one of 15 modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022, it was announced Thursday.

For Holt, it marks his third-straight year as a finalist.

A seven-time Pro Bowl selection, Holt tallied 920 career receptions for 13,382 yards and 74 touchdowns in 11 seasons – 10 with the Rams and one with the Jaguars. He posted eight consecutive seasons of at least 80 catches and 1,000 receiving yards while with the Rams, including a 2003 season with a career-best 117 catches for 1,696 yards and 12 touchdowns that led to AP First Team All-Pro recognition. Holt was also a Second Team All-Pro selection in 2006 and later named to the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 2000s.

Drafted sixth overall out of North Carolina State University in 1999, Holt made an immediate impact as rookie with the Rams, recording 52 receptions for 788 yards and six touchdowns to help them to a Super Bowl title. He finished with 11 catches for 109 yards and one touchdown in Rams' 23-16 Super Bowl XXXIV victory over the Tennessee Titans.

Now that the Pro Football Hall of Fame selection committee has narrowed the field down to 15 finalists, it will next pick anywhere from four to eight new members during the week leading up to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles to be enshrined this August.