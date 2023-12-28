Torry Holt named finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Former Rams wide receiver Torry Holt has been named one of 15 modern-era player finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024, it was announced Wednesday.

It is Holt's fifth-consecutive year as a finalist. He is one of three modern-era wide receiver finalists for the Class of 2024.

Holt amassed 920 career receptions for 13,382 yards and 74 touchdowns in 11 NFL seasons, 10 of which were spent with the Rams. He recorded 8-straight seasons of 80 or more catches and 1,000 or more receiving yards during his Rams tenure, with his career-high 117 catches for 1,696 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2003 standing out amongst them all. He was named AP First Team All-Pro that year.

The Rams legend also garnered Second Team All-Pro Recognition in 2006 and was later named to the NFL's 2000s All-Decade Team.

Drafted sixth overall out of North Carolina State University in 1999, Holt made an instant impact with 52 receptions for 788 yards and six touchdowns in his first season and helped the Rams to a Super Bowl title. He posted 11 catches for 109 yards and one touchdown in the Rams' 23-16 Super Bowl XXXIV victory over the Tennessee Titans.

The modern-era player finalists were chosen by a vote of the Hall's Selection Committee, a process that started in September with a list of 173 nominees. That group was then narrowed to 25 semifinalists on Nov. 28.