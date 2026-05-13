More than 7,500 Angelenos rally at SoFi Stadium for WalkUnitedLA 2026 with the Rams & Matthew Stafford to support community college students & families in need

More than 7,500 Angelenos came together at SoFi Stadium at Hollywood Park in Inglewood on Saturday, May 9, for WalkUnitedLA 2026, a powerful day of unity in support of community college students and families facing housing instability, food insecurity, and economic hardships.
Hosted by United Way of Greater Los Angeles in partnership with the Los Angeles Rams and Rams Quarterback and 2025 AP NFL Most Valuable Player (MVP) Matthew Stafford, the annual 5K walk/run was joined by more than 100 community and corporate partners that raised more than $200,000 toward this year's goal of $350,000 to support United Way's life‑changing programs that help students stay enrolled, graduate, and build better futures for themselves and their communities.
Pasadena City College student, Ducien Allen, shared his journey during the event's on-stage program, inspiring thousands of participants to walk/run with a purpose.
"When I first came to PCC, I was unhoused. Some nights, I slept on a bench outside the building where I went to class, unsure of what tomorrow would bring," Allen said. "Many students like me across LA are working multiple jobs, caring for family, facing housing insecurity, rebuilding after loss, fighting health challenges, all while riding across the city just trying to make it to class."
In California, 60 percent of community college students face housing insecurity. Nearly one in four experience homelessness and half are struggling with food insecurity.
Allen noted the support he has received through the partnership between PCC and United Way helps students like him know that "we are not alone, that our story matters and that when we invest in people in need, we invest in the future of Los Angeles."
Matthew Stafford returned for the second consecutive year as WalkUnitedLA 2026's Honorary Chair, championing this year's theme: Housing, Education, and Opportunity for All. "Everybody deserves opportunities," said Stafford. "I'm so happy that with the support from the Rams and United Way, students in the LA area are going to have access to funding, mentorship, skills, and career pathways that are not only going to change their lives, but hopefully the lives of their families as well."
COMMUNITY PHOTOS: Matthew Stafford, Ty Simpson & more Rams players join fans for WalkUnitedLA at SoFi Stadium
Check out photos of quarterback Matthew Stafford meeting fans, quarterback Ty Simpson awarding fans medals, and more moments from the Los Angeles Rams' WalkUnitedLA event at SoFi Stadium.
In Los Angeles County, an estimated 1.17 million households (41%) struggle to make ends meet, including paying for housing, food, childcare, health care, transportation, and taxes. More than 1 million households pay 30% or more on housing.
"Housing, education and opportunity for all that's what we believe in, and that's why we're here for today," said Elise Buik, President and CEO of United Way of Greater Los Angeles. "We know that our future lies in our young people, in their talent, in their resilience and in their potential to rise when given the chance."
"We are proud that this year's walk has a special focus on education as a critical pathway to economic mobility," said Los Angeles Rams President Kevin Demoff. "The Rams believe in the power of education, and we live out that belief in our S.T.E.A.M. literacy, mentorship, and scholarship programs, just to name a few."
The stage program also featured a jazz performance by the HOLA (Heart of Los Angeles) Eisner Intergenerational Orchestra, along with remarks from Pasadena City College President José A. Gómez on the critical role community colleges play in advancing equity and opportunity.
Participants also enjoyed fun activations such as photo opportunities with the 2026 Rams rookies, Rams Cheerleaders, mascot Rampage, Rams Kids Zone, food trucks, picnic area, outdoor games, and more.
WalkUnitedLA 2026: Housing, Education, and Opportunity for All was made possible through the generous support of presenting sponsors the Los Angeles Rams and East West Bank, and thanks to major sponsors including Edward Jones, The Eli and Edythe Broad Foundation, Banc of California, BMO, City National Bank, Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Kaiser Permanente, KPMG, L.A. Care, U.S. Bank, and media sponsor ABC-7/KABC-TV Los Angeles.
The proceeds from the walk benefit United Way's life-changing programs focused on creating pathways out of poverty. People are encouraged to donate at WalkUnitedLA.org until May 31 to help United Way's transformative initiatives aimed at providing high school and community college students with equitable access to essential resources that help them stay enrolled, graduate, and build successful futures.