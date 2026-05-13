More than 7,500 Angelenos rally at SoFi Stadium for WalkUnitedLA 2026 with the Rams & Matthew Stafford to support community college students & families in need

More than 7,500 Angelenos came together at SoFi Stadium at Hollywood Park in Inglewood on Saturday, May 9, for WalkUnitedLA 2026, a powerful day of unity in support of community college students and families facing housing instability, food insecurity, and economic hardships.

Hosted by United Way of Greater Los Angeles in partnership with the Los Angeles Rams and Rams Quarterback and 2025 AP NFL Most Valuable Player (MVP) Matthew Stafford, the annual 5K walk/run was joined by more than 100 community and corporate partners that raised more than $200,000 toward this year's goal of $350,000 to support United Way's life‑changing programs that help students stay enrolled, graduate, and build better futures for themselves and their communities.

Pasadena City College student, Ducien Allen, shared his journey during the event's on-stage program, inspiring thousands of participants to walk/run with a purpose.

"When I first came to PCC, I was unhoused. Some nights, I slept on a bench outside the building where I went to class, unsure of what tomorrow would bring," Allen said. "Many students like me across LA are working multiple jobs, caring for family, facing housing insecurity, rebuilding after loss, fighting health challenges, all while riding across the city just trying to make it to class."

In California, 60 percent of community college students face housing insecurity. Nearly one in four experience homelessness and half are struggling with food insecurity.

Allen noted the support he has received through the partnership between PCC and United Way helps students like him know that "we are not alone, that our story matters and that when we invest in people in need, we invest in the future of Los Angeles."