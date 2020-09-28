Another efficient, explosive game for Darrell Henderson Jr.

Henderson has been the Rams' leading rusher in back-to-back games, also surpassing 100 yards from scrimmage in both. His personal milestone on Sunday is arguably more impressive considering how adept the Bills had been at stopping the run.

Buffalo entered Sunday's game with the No. 3 run defense in the NFL, holding opponents to 75.5 rushing yards per game and without a 100-yard rusher through the first two weeks of the season.

Moreover, five of Henderson's 20 rushing attempts went for at least 12 yards – two for that distance and three for 14. Comparatively, the Bills' run defense had previously surrendered just three double-digit runs to one running back – the Dolphins' Myles Gaskin in Week 2 – and four collectively to opposing running backs. Gaskins' teammate, Matt Breida, accounted for the fourth in Week 2.

"Our O-line played really well and gave (Henderson) some big holes," Rams quarterback Jared Goff said postgame. "And he's a good runner. He's a really good runner. Runs downhill, he's obviously super fast, sees it well. He really fits what we do up front and has done a great job these last two weeks. Excited about his progression."

Heading into Week 4, Henderson has – statistically – emerged as the Rams' leading rusher with 201 rushing yards on 35 attempts, averaging nearly six yards per carry. Of those 201 rushing yards, 195 have come in the last two weeks.

"He made a lot of plays, he's going to continue to make a lot of plays," McVay said. "Very, very pleased with Darrell over the last couple weeks."

Of course, all of that production means nothing to Henderson if the team doesn't achieve its desired result. He would've preferred a historic comeback victory by the Rams over a personal milestone and a loss.

"I'm not really big on stats, so I was just going out there doing what I was supposed to be doing," Henderson said. "After the game, I found out I had over 100, but I was still upset about the game. I wanted the win."