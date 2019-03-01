At edge rusher, Fowler is the first "domino" that must fall for Rams this offseason 

"But loved being around Dante," McVay added. "I thought his demeanor every single day — when you come in especially midway through the year, a guy that's engaged, he likes to practice. I mean you watch the way the guy competes, you love the kind of players that you have to say, 'Hey, slow down a little bit sometimes.' But he's got a motor and he loves football, and he certainly is talented, so definitely want to be able to try and get Dante back and that would be a big part of emphasis for us."

In some ways, Fowler's situation is similar to that of wide receiver Sammy Watkins at this time last year. As you likely recall, the Rams traded for Watkins during training camp and he was on the last year of his rookie contract. As both McVay and Snead said this week, the Rams were certainly interested in re-signing Watkins, but it became clear that wouldn't happen once Watkins' offers began to come in at the beginning of the free agency period. And after that, Los Angeles was able to trade for Brandin Cooks — a move that worked out well for all involved.

So once that so-called "legal tampering" period begins, it will likely become more clear whether or not L.A. will, in fact, be able to bring back Fowler. And then once that picture crystalizes, the Rams will react accordingly and set up the 2019 outside linebacker position for success either through free agency, trades, or the draft.