Friday, May 29, 2020 09:38 AM

Offensive lineman Austin Corbett participates in Character Playbook Session for LA-Region students

Micah Banks

Contributor

The Los Angeles Rams and United Way of Greater Los Angeles (UWGLA) hosted a virtual Character Playbook session for hundreds of LA region students on Thursday, May 28. The session was hosted by Voice of the Rams J.B. Long and featured Rams Offensive Lineman AUSTIN CORBETT, who engaged students from various local school districts in a 30-minute discussion about the value of character during the time of COVID-19.

During the virtual session, Long and Corbett discussed the importance of a strong work ethic and different ways to use this time to improve ourselves and be a supportive parents and friends, especially when many are facing hardships as a result of the pandemic.

"It's important to keep finding ways to challenge yourself. You can get creative and make learning fun," said Corbett to students during the session. "I think another important thing during these quarantine times is finding your routine. When you know you have things to do, then as you do them, you feel a sense of accomplishment. That accomplishment brings a lot of joy to you. When you're happy, everyone else can sense that around you and it brings their spirits up as well."

As the session concluded, Corbett made sure to leave the students with one final message to take away.

"No matter the unknown or when we'll be back to normal, you have to remember we will come back. We will get there," said Corbett. "Use this time to better yourself and help those around you. There are a lot of people going through hardships right now, so do your part to lift those burdens and challenge yourself and grow as a person."

This virtual event was a part of Character PlaybookTM, a digital character education program powered by digital learning innovator EVERFI and presented by the NFL and United Way. As part of a league-wide initiative,Character Playbook eaches students, teachers and districts real world skills about healthy relationships, conflict resolution and managing emotions. Since 2016, Character Playbook_ has reached almost 500,000 students in over 5,000 schools.

For more information about the Rams community outreach initiative or COVID-19 relief efforts, please visit www.theRams.com/community.

