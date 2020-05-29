Offensive lineman Austin Corbett participates in Character Playbook Session for LA-Region students

The Los Angeles Rams and United Way of Greater Los Angeles (UWGLA) hosted a virtual Character Playbook session for hundreds of LA region students on Thursday, May 28. The session was hosted by Voice of the Rams J.B. Long and featured Rams Offensive Lineman AUSTIN CORBETT , who engaged students from various local school districts in a 30-minute discussion about the value of character during the time of COVID-19.

During the virtual session, Long and Corbett discussed the importance of a strong work ethic and different ways to use this time to improve ourselves and be a supportive parents and friends, especially when many are facing hardships as a result of the pandemic.

"It's important to keep finding ways to challenge yourself. You can get creative and make learning fun," said Corbett to students during the session. "I think another important thing during these quarantine times is finding your routine. When you know you have things to do, then as you do them, you feel a sense of accomplishment. That accomplishment brings a lot of joy to you. When you're happy, everyone else can sense that around you and it brings their spirits up as well."