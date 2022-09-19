Avocados From Peru designated as official superfood of Los Angeles Rams

The three finalists will be announced on October 30, 2022, during pregame of the Rams game at SoFi Stadium.

In celebration of the partnership, the Rams will release the team's Official Guacamole Recipe, highlighting its official superfood on the "So Yummy!" social media channels to commemorate National Guacamole Day on September 16.

"Avocados from Peru is honored to be the official avocado and superfood of the Los Angeles Rams. We are excited to partner with the World Champions on this unique and monumental sweepstakes, which includes other activation elements that truly make this the first of its kind marketing partnership," said Xavier Equihua, President & CEO of the Peruvian Avocado Commission. "Avocados are a key ingredient of the football game-day experience for many fans and our launch of the Rams Official Guacamole Recipe will provide the perfect addition to any tailgate or homegate."

"The Rams are excited to partner with Avocados from Peru this season," said Jen Prince, Chief Commercial Officer of the Los Angeles Rams. "The full slate of programming was thoughtfully designed to celebrate health and the environment while delivering a unique experience for fans on gamedays and beyond. We're very eager to see this come to life."

The partnership also includes a robust digital and physical brand awareness activation campaign, such as banner ads on the Rams Mobile App, a custom vehicle display in American Airlines Plaza on Rams gamedays, radio advertising in both Rams English and Spanish radio broadcasts, and additional digital content promoting guacamole recipes with AFP avocados.