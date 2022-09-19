Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Avocados From Peru designated as official superfood of Los Angeles Rams

Sep 19, 2022 at 08:00 AM
dxe9dsbfv0wklybultcn
TheRams.com

Avocados From Peru (AFP) is teaming up this season with the World Champion Los Angeles Rams as the team's official avocado and superfood. Starting on Sunday, September 18, through October 24, 2022, fans will have an opportunity to win the Avo-Rams custom electric vehicle, a trip to the iconic Machu Picchu in Peru, and a VIP Rams gameday experience. Fans will be able to enter the Avo-Rams EV Sweepstakes by visiting therams.com/avocados.

220919-avocados-from-peru-car

The three finalists will be announced on October 30, 2022, during pregame of the Rams game at SoFi Stadium.

In celebration of the partnership, the Rams will release the team's Official Guacamole Recipe, highlighting its official superfood on the "So Yummy!" social media channels to commemorate National Guacamole Day on September 16.

"Avocados from Peru is honored to be the official avocado and superfood of the Los Angeles Rams. We are excited to partner with the World Champions on this unique and monumental sweepstakes, which includes other activation elements that truly make this the first of its kind marketing partnership," said Xavier Equihua, President & CEO of the Peruvian Avocado Commission. "Avocados are a key ingredient of the football game-day experience for many fans and our launch of the Rams Official Guacamole Recipe will provide the perfect addition to any tailgate or homegate."

"The Rams are excited to partner with Avocados from Peru this season," said Jen Prince, Chief Commercial Officer of the Los Angeles Rams. "The full slate of programming was thoughtfully designed to celebrate health and the environment while delivering a unique experience for fans on gamedays and beyond. We're very eager to see this come to life."

The partnership also includes a robust digital and physical brand awareness activation campaign, such as banner ads on the Rams Mobile App, a custom vehicle display in American Airlines Plaza on Rams gamedays, radio advertising in both Rams English and Spanish radio broadcasts, and additional digital content promoting guacamole recipes with AFP avocados.

AFP avocados will also be available to purchase for a limited time this football season in select Albertsons, Vons, Pavilions (AVP) locations in the Southern California region. AVP is the official grocery partner of the Los Angeles Rams.

Related Content

news

Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Rams: How to watch, listen and live stream

How to watch, listen to and live stream Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Rams on September 18, 2022.

news

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams: How to watch, listen and live stream

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the 2022 NFL Kickoff Game between the Rams and the Bills Thursday night at SoFi Stadium.

news

Know before you go: Rams vs. Bills

If you are headed to the Rams vs. Bills game at SoFi Stadium this Thursday, September 8th at 5:20 p.m., here are the top things you need to know.

news

Redesigned Rams Pick'em launching for 2022 season

The Rams' free-to-play predictive game is back for the 2022 season with an all new design. Here's what you need to know.

news

Nuevo diseño de Rams Pick'em para la temporada 2022 – 2023

El juego gratuito de los Rams regresa para la temporada 2022 con un diseño completamente nuevo. Ésto es lo que necesitas saber.

news

Rams Introduce VIP Tailgate Experience

Rams fans can now take advantage of an all-inclusive tailgate package for homes games.

news

Rams speeding up entry process at SoFi Stadium with new ticket & security system

For the Los Angeles Rams 2022 season, entering SoFi Stadium will be safer and faster thanks to new security and ticket scanning equipment.

news

Ozzy Osbourne to perform halftime show of Rams vs. Bills NFL Kickoff game at SoFi Stadium

Performance comes on the eve of release of his 'Patient Number 9' album out September 9 on Epic

news

A Letter to Season Ticket Members from Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff

news

New food and beverage, entry process, fan zones and signage coming to SoFi Stadium for 2022 gamedays

Here's what you need to know about the enhancements coming to SoFi Stadium for 2022 Rams gamedays.

news

Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals: How to watch, listen to and live stream

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals Week 3 preseason game on Saturday, August 27, 2022.

Advertising