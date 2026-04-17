Los Angeles Rams reimagine New Line Cinema's fan favorite Friday in star-studded draft campaign film 

The Los Angeles Rams are bringing a West Coast classic back to life with a bold homage to New Line Cinema's Friday, debuting as the centerpiece of the team's 2026 NFL Draft campaign. The video titled Thursday as a nod to the start of the NFL Draft next week, is available across Rams digital and social platforms.

Blending football, culture and comedy, the Rams' latest content piece— which kicks off a week-long buildup to the Draft and features the teams newly refreshed logo and uniforms—-stars passionate Rams fan O'Shea Jackson Jr., and Destin Tucker, the sons of Ice Cube and Chris Tucker, stepping into the legendary roles that defined a generation. Filmed at the original Friday house in West Athens, Los Angeles—southeast of Inglewood, where SoFi Stadium resides—the reimagined project pays tribute to the original movie and celebrates its deep Los Angeles roots. The project also features an all-star supporting cast, including Terry Crews as the neighborhood enforcer, rapper YG, Rams standouts Kevin Dotson, Jared Verse, and Byron Young, and Los Angeles radio legend Big Boy, who serves as the unmistakable voice of the city.

As part of the Rams' broader Draft efforts, Thursday centers around the anticipation and excitement of Draft and potential Rams picks. Through a series of comedic, nostalgic scenes, characters reference and react to the upcoming NFL Draft, turning familiar moments into a countdown to one of the biggest events on the football calendar.

"This project is a celebration of Los Angeles—the city we call home—and its culture, creativity and global influence," said Kathryn Kai-ling Frederick, Chief Marketing Officer, Los Angeles Rams. "Friday is more than a movie; it's a cultural touchstone. By reimagining it through Thursday, tying it to the Draft, and connecting it to real fan experiences across the city, we're creating something that truly represents LA."

The film anchors a larger slate of fan-facing Draft activities, as the Rams bring the 2026 NFL Draft to life across Los Angeles—most notably at Hollywood Park in Inglewood—the 300-acre mixed use development anchored by SoFi Stadium. Leading into Draft week, the Rams are debuting this year's Zillow Draft House, an immersive, fan-facing pop-up experience opening April 16 near Cinépolis Inglewood in Hollywood Park. The activation will feature a branded living room where fans can feel what it's like to be drafted, a small-scale turf football field, and a special retail pop-up. This experience builds on Zillow's "Someday Starts Today" campaign, which, much like the NFL Draft, celebrates and embraces the journey of finding a new home.

From April 23-25, the Rams will host at Hollywood Park a multi-day Draft celebration for fans, including the Rams Block Party presented by Zillow. Fans can watch the NFL Draft live, enjoy carnival-style rides and games at the Fan Fair, and experience branded activations throughout a "Main Street" environment. Proceeds from ticketed Fan Fair experiences will benefit the Rams Foundation, which focuses on creating access, opportunity and equity for Angelenos.