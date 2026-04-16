Rams unveil uniform & brand refresh ahead of 2026 season 

To incorporate the brand refresh throughout Los Angeles and engage the community, the team will work with various artists on murals and brand activations. The team will have a brand takeover at Marathon Burger in West Hollywood with burger wraps and cup sleeves, a temporary 3D horn installation near the Venice Skate Park, youth-focused murals at Figueroa St. Elementary in South LA and at the Discovery Cube in the San Fernando Valley, and an updated scoreboard and field art at the Boys and Girls Club at Nickerson Gardens in Watts. These efforts extend the Rams' commitment to impacting the greater Los Angeles area.