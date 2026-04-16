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Rams unveil uniform & brand refresh ahead of 2026 season 

Apr 16, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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TheRams.com

The Los Angeles Rams today announced a refined brand and uniform refresh, marking the next evolution of the team's visual identity as it enters its second decade back home in Los Angeles. The update represents a progression designed to elevate and modernize the Rams look which debuted six years ago, while staying true to its core identity.

At the forefront of the brand update is a cleaner, more refined presentation of the Rams' visual system. The LA monogram logo has been simplified with the removal of gradient coloring in favor of a solid finish, a change influenced by fan and partner feedback. The Ram head logo has also been enhanced to appear bolder and tougher for a fiercer expression, and the horn features a sharper, more defined point.

"As we look ahead to the next decade of Rams football in LA, this refresh is about sharpening what already defines us," said Kathryn Kai-ling Frederick, Chief Marketing Officer, Los Angeles Rams. "It's a modern refinement—elevating our identity with clarity and purpose while carrying our history forward, and matching the toughness, precision and competitiveness of our team."

With global attention turning to Los Angeles and SoFi Stadium set to host a historic run of the world's biggest sporting events, the Rams are taking the opportunity to raise the bar and evolve their look for the next era.

Debuting today—and continuing this summer with the introduction of two new uniforms—the Rams' updated uniform closet delivers a cleaner, bolder and more streamlined aesthetic. The system incorporates subtle, heritage-inspired elements that honor the franchise's legacy while maintaining a modern, forward-looking identity. The refreshed uniforms are available now at RamsFanShop.com, the Rams' Zillow Draft House retail pop-up at Hollywood Park in Inglewood (adjacent to SoFi Stadium) through April 25, and will be available at The Equipment Room on Level 4 at SoFi Stadium starting on Sunday, April 26.

MERCHANDISE PHOTOS: Rams new sideline gear | Available Now

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The updated uniform lineup includes two primary uniform sets, and one additional white pant option. The official team colors—Royal and Sol—remain unchanged. As part of the refresh, the Rams have removed the "Bone" uniform from the rotation. The evolved Royal and White primary uniforms will anchor the look moving forward, alongside the acclaimed Midnight Rivalry uniform introduced last season. Two new alternate uniforms blending tradition and modernity will be unveiled this summer.

UNIFORM PHOTOS: Rams unveil 2026 primary uniform updates

Swipe through photos of Los Angeles Rams players in updated primary uniforms.

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Design updates across the uniform system:

  • Removals: The Rams chest tag has been removed along with the gradient numbers and pant stripes for a refined look.
  • Pants Color Options: The addition of the White primary pant compliments the current Royal and Sol options allowing for more uniform combinations on game day.
  • Helmet: The iconic helmet treatment remains unchanged, with the addition of new 3D bumper logos.
  • Jersey Sleeve: Introduced during the Rivalries uniform, the full modern horn sleeve has been added to both primary jerseys.
  • Neck Tag: The neck tag features the Sol monogram on Royal backing draped over the collar highlighting the connection to the city.

To incorporate the brand refresh throughout Los Angeles and engage the community, the team will work with various artists on murals and brand activations. The team will have a brand takeover at Marathon Burger in West Hollywood with burger wraps and cup sleeves, a temporary 3D horn installation near the Venice Skate Park, youth-focused murals at Figueroa St. Elementary in South LA and at the Discovery Cube in the San Fernando Valley, and an updated scoreboard and field art at the Boys and Girls Club at Nickerson Gardens in Watts. These efforts extend the Rams' commitment to impacting the greater Los Angeles area.

Agency partners at TBWA\Chiat\Day Los Angeles worked with the Los Angeles Rams to assist in the development of the film to celebrate the cultural impact of Friday in LA communities where Rams fans live and build on the anticipation heading into Draft week. The creative team worked closely with the Rams to ensure various elements—from casting to location to storytelling—reflected the real diversity of LA's culture rather than a conventional play on nostalgia.

Media kit here

Uniform hero video here

Logo animation video here

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